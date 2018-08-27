New Orleans bus stops aren't always the most well-maintained, but turning that seeming disadvantage into a #CityofYes moment of pride now is possible: An overgrown RTA bus stop in Algiers is in StreetsBlogUSA's "America's Sorriest Bus Stop" brackets.

The stop, on the aptly named Sullen Place, handily beat its first bracket challenger, a scary-looking bus stop on a service road for I-595.

New Orleans RTA gives contractor green light to add more shelters along bus routes The board of the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority paved the way last week for adding dozens of new passenger shelters along bus routes.

The New Orleans stop, nominated by Lawrence Mason, is described thusly:

"The grass surrounding the bus stop has grown well beyond four feet in height — except for a patch of grass that is kept at ankle/shin height. Additionally, this stop has no sidewalk despite its location right across the street from an apartment complex."

Our champion is now facing off against a stop on a Nashville pike, which looks dangerous but hardly can compete with some of our homegrown bus stops.

Voting now is open, and our stop is barely ahead of Nashville. Will New Orleans move on to the Final 4? It's up to you.