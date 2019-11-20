This week's Gambit cover story profiles Chris Giarmo, the New Orleans-based performer who is now starring on Broadway with David Byrne in the show "American Utopia."

Last night the cast of "American Utopia" performed the Talking Heads standard "Road to Nowhere" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in a performance that had the cast marching through the studio.

"American Utopia" runs at the Hudson Theater in New York City through mid-February. Read more about the show and Giarmo in our cover story.