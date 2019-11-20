This week's Gambit cover story profiles Chris Giarmo, the New Orleans-based performer who is now starring on Broadway with David Byrne in the show "American Utopia."
New Orleans drag performer lands a star spot on an international music tour.
Last night the cast of "American Utopia" performed the Talking Heads standard "Road to Nowhere" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in a performance that had the cast marching through the studio.
"American Utopia" runs at the Hudson Theater in New York City through mid-February. Read more about the show and Giarmo in our cover story.