For just over 25 years, New Orleanians have been tuning in WWOZ 90.7 FM on Saturday nights to listen to Melissa Weber, aka DJ Soul Sister, and her "Soul Power" show, where she spins vinyl from her collection of rare groove funk, soul and R&B. Beginning Aug. 12, she'll be in charge of a much bigger collection.

Weber has been named curator of the Hogan Jazz Archive at Tulane University's Howard-Tilton Memorial Library.

Weber has been Program Manager of the Office of Academic Programs for Tulane-Newcomb College for 10 years, and also has organized events such as an annual concert by Ellis Marsalis at the university.

She's also been a regular user of the archive as she's pursued a master's degree in musicology.

"It's also just a great place to go," she says. "The archive and its stories are the stories of our city."

Weber hopes to encourage more New Orleanians to explore the archive, and she expects to build on its collection of contemporary New Orleans music.

Weber interviews Nicholas Payton at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the New Orleans Jazz Museum during Satchmo Summerfest. They will discuss Louis Armstrong's impact on American music.

Weber will continue to do her Saturday night show on WWOZ, and she DJs monthly Soulful Takeover shows at local venues.