Local comics Camille Roane, Ashleigh Branch and Nkechi Chibueze will perform stand-up comedy to kick off a free screening of the 2017 hit comedy “Girls Trip” Thursday night at the Orpheum Theater.

The movie — which was filmed in New Orleans — features four best friends (Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah) who head to New Orleans for a wild vacation after one of them is invited to be a keynote speaker at the Essence Music Festival.

Stand-up performances begin at 7 p.m.

Fittingly, back in 2017 Roane and Branch helped create an annual five-day festival, called Black Girl Giggles Comedy Festival, with performances by black female comedians to coincide with the real Essence Festival.

Chibueze is a special education teacher and photographer who also founded No Lye Comedy, a comedy collective that aims to provide comedy opportunities to black women in New Orleans.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and New Orleans Film Society members will receive free popcorn.