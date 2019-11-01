After her collaboration with Beyonce on "Formation" and Drake with "In My Feelings" and "Nice For What," New Orleans bounce superstar Big Freedia has teamed with Kesha for Kesha's new album "High Road" — and the two performed the album's first single, "Raising Hell," this week on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Freedia made her national TV debut on Kimmel's show in 2010, performing "Excuse."

While "High Road" is billed as "Kesha featuring Big Freedia," it's pretty close to a duet — and the catchy dance song really comes alive with Freedia, in a long blonde wig and flowing blue outfit, takes the stage with Kesha to give "High Road" a bit of hometown grit.

Watch: