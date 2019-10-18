The new terminal at the Louis Armstrong International Airport will open Wednesday, Nov. 6, city officials announced today.
Sixteen commercial airlines will operate from the terminal, which will include 35 gates, two new parking garages and more than 40 food, beverage and retail outlets. The former facility at 900 Airline Dr. will close upon the new terminal's opening.
The terminal will also have Wi-Fi access, chargers available at half of the seats near the gates, water bottle refilling stations and other amenities.
The opening has been delayed several times.
City officials advise those traveling on Nov. 6 or shortly afterward should arrive at the airport 2 hours ahead of their departure time to prepare for the opening.