A musical memorial for the late musician Spencer Bohren will be held at the Marigny Opera House from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

Bohren, a folk and blues guitarist who often was found on the road, died June 8 of complications from prostate cancer that had metastasized into his bones.

He had recorded more than a dozen albums of folk, blues, gospel and other Americana music, and was known also as a visual artist and teacher.

His final performance was on the Gentilly Stage of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, where he and members of his extended family had often performed over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a gift be made in Spencer’s memory to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s Don Jamison Heritage School of Music.