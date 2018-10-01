The Southern Republican Leadership Conference (SRLC), a gathering of politicians and activists from around the South, will hold its next meeting at Kenner's Pontchartrain Center next year, it was announced today.

Roger Villere, former head of the Louisiana GOP, is the conference's president, and Phil Capitano, the former Kenner mayor, is the conference's executive director. The SRLC last met in the New Orleans area in 2014.

“The last time this conference was in Louisiana, it featured all the heavy hitters in the Republican Party who ran for president in 2016," Capitano was quoted in a statement.

The Pontchartrain Center is in the state's 1st District, which is represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by one of the party's heaviest hitters, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Though this year's lineup of speakers has not been announced, previous SRLCs in the New Orleans area have included former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal.

A press conference about the event will be held Oct. 3 at the Pontchartrain Center, with Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Speaker of the Louisiana House Taylor Barras, Louisiana Federation of Republican Women President Gena Gore and Beryl Amedee, co-chair of the Louisiana GOP.