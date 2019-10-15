Officials with the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center are seeking public input on its plans to build a high-rise hotel attached to the convention center at a meeting Monday, Oct. 21.
The proposed Omni Hotel would include 1,200 rooms, and the final financial closing of the project is expected to occur early next year.
The hotel is part of a larger improvement plan totaling more than $550 million to renovate the convention center and create a pedestrian park, which is currently in the process of being built.
The hotel sparked criticism when officials sought tens of millions in tax dollars to fund the project. Proponents of the project point to a consultant’s estimate that the hotel would generate $282 million annually in benefits for the city and create 1,900 jobs.
“As we continue forward, we understand that issues of importance to the public must also be taken into account as we move toward finalizing this milestone agreement,” said Michael J. Sawaya, vice president of the convention center’s governing body, the Exhibition Hall Authority.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in room 220 on the second floor of the convention center.