BIKE REGISTRATION IN NEW ORLEANS NOW OPTIONAL
Registering your bike with the city no longer is mandatory, following the New Orleans City Council’s amendment of the rule that had spotty enforcement, if any — or resulted in massive fines disproportionate to the cost of the sticker. Last week’s measure came from District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who said that while the ordinance’s intent was good, it was “unworkable and penalties for being unregistered are currently unproportionate.”
The move changes private, personal-use bike registration from mandatory to voluntary. Bikes used by bike rental companies still must be registered with the city. That part of the change takes effect immediately.
Starting in 2019, bike registration will move from the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) to the Department of Safety & Permits, and the registration fee will go from $3 to $5.
The measure also allows the city to set up mobile bike registration stations. In a statement, Palmer encouraged people to register in case their bikes are stolen.
According to NOPD records provided to Gambit, the city collected nearly $14,000 in fines and fees for riders' failure to register their bikes and from bike registrations. That includes $4,665 this year as of August 2018, as well as $5,850 in 2017 and $3,408 in 2016.
The change followed reports of a bicyclist who faced a nearly $1,000 ticket, which included a fine of more than $150 for not registering his bike — once again spotlighting a 30-year-old, often-complicated registration requirement for bicycles.
Current law requires people with bikes valued at more than $100 or with wheels larger than 20 inches in diameter to register their information with the NOPD and pay a $3 fee. Bikes worth less than $100 can have the fee waived. Registration is available at bike shops for new purchases, or at NOPD district stations, which require a form and notarized affidavit proving ownership of the bike.
In 2010, the City Council considered raising registration fees to $15, but the measure was tabled.—WOODWARD
Early voting underway
Early voting begins this week for the Nov. 6 election. Registered voters can cast their ballots at early-voting polling stations from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23-30 (no voting on Sun. Oct. 28). Runoffs for the primary, if necessary, will be held Sat. Dec. 8.
On the statewide ballot, voters will choose a new Secretary of State (among the most contested with nine candidates) and decide the fate of six constitutional amendments. Residents in each parish also will decide whether to allow fantasy sports betting.
All six Louisiana members of the U.S. House face opposition. Each race has a strong incumbent and neither of our U.S. Senators is up for reelection this year, which explains why the ballot hasn't captured the attention of Louisianans as it has in other states where contests are closer.
New Orleanians will elect clerks for Civil District Court and First District Court, while voters in Jefferson Parish will elect school board members and decide the fate of several ballot propositions.—ALLMAN
Hampton Inn in the Marigny moves forward
Developers and neighborhood groups say they’ve agreed on plans for a Hampton Inn hotel on Elysian Fields Avenue in Faubourg Marigny, a project that has been in development for years but has been held up in design and review committees more than a dozen times. The New Orleans City Planning Commission (CPC) will hold another hearing on the project within the next several weeks.
In June, the CPC approved the hotel’s request for a conditional use to permit the four-story, 119-room “Hampton Inn Marigny,” seemingly sealing the deal for the vacant building at 501 Elysian Fields Ave., a block from the Mississippi River. But in July, the Historic District Landmarks Commission's Architectural Review Committee deferred its approval, pending additional review of several designs (including balconies, railings, windows and signage), and stalling the project after its 11th trip to that committee.
That stall bought time for developers and neighborhood groups — which opposed the final plans submitted to the CPC this summer — to come up with a compromise. Because that pushed it past its deadline for New Orleans City Council approval, the City Council voted Oct. 18 for another CPC hearing.
Faubourg Marigny Improvement Association President Allen Johnson says the group has supported the project after developers first approached it in 2016, but “we wanted a quality building.” Developers are now working with Trapolin-Peer architects.
“This property has been out of use and an eyesore and a nuisance for quite some time,” Johnson told the City Council Oct. 18.
It’s the second national chain to announce interest in opening a location on Elysian Fields Avenue, which traditionally has been a place for local businesses. A Starbucks is set to open on the corner of Elysian Fields and N. Rampart Street early next year.—WOODWARD
Cantrell, Council part way on tax that will head to voters in spring 2019
The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously last week to place a tax to fund senior services before the voters, despite opposition from Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The approval sets up an unprecedented situation, with a tax going before the voters that does not have the backing of both the mayor and City Council.
The measure, proposed by Councilmembers Jason Williams and Jared Brossett, will allow voters to decide next March whether to impose a 2-mill tax to provide programs for seniors. The more than $6 million raised through the tax is expected to be dedicated to the New Orleans Council on Aging, a non-profit that provides services for the elderly in the city.
Council motions to put taxes on the ballot are not subject to a veto by the mayor.
"There are senior citizens in our great city who go to bed hungry because of lack of resources, and we can do something about that," Williams said before the vote.
But Cantrell said in a letter she sent to the City Council the night before the vote that the proposal does not take other city needs into account and would add to problems with diverting revenue to outside entities. In the letter, Cantrell argues the city should take a more "holistic and collaborative" approach to new taxes.
"New Orleans must protect and improve the services for our seniors and funding elderly services should be discussed in conjunction with other city needs, like early childhood education and mental health," Cantrell wrote. "In the spirit of collaboration, we should work together to develop a proposal that addresses all of our community's needs collectively."
Cantrell also took issue with plans discussed by the council to dedicate the money the tax would raise to the New Orleans Council on Aging. "Providing additional resources to an organization that the city does not directly control limits the input and direction that the city can provide in order to ensure accountability and effectiveness for our residents," she wrote.
Councilmembers have said the tax is needed to increase the services the Council on Aging can provide, including the Meals on Wheels program.
Cantrell's administration previously has said the council should look for more money for seniors in its budget, rather than proposing a new tax, but did not go into details on the reasons for the mayor's opposition. — JEFF ADELSON | THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE
‘Ban the Box’ gets unanimous support at Council
The New Orleans City Council last week unanimously passed an ordinance that prevents city contractors from asking about potential hires’ criminal history on their job applications, a measure that extends an existing City Hall policy to people who want to work under employers with city contracts, cooperative endeavor grants or grant funding.
Councilmembers and proponents argue that applicants should be considered for employment on the merits of their skill and experience, rather than being automatically removed as a candidate because of their criminal history. (The measure does not prevent employers from performing background checks.)
The council also effectively denied a change that was proposed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which added wording calling for contractors' "substantial" compliance with the measure. Earlier this month, the City Council asked the administration to come back with a draft that removes the word, which councilmembers argued could end up creating loopholes for noncompliance. The version that passed Oct. 18 removes the “substantial” wording.
“‘Substantial’ compliance is not sufficient,” said District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who authored the measure.
The administration also reworked its enforcement timeline; Cantrell's administration initially called for a start date of April 1, but the City Council argued that would essentially be a six-month lapse. They arrived at a March 1 compromise.
The group Step Up Louisiana has pushed lawmakers at the state and local levels to introduce similar “ban the box” measures, part of a three-point plan that also includes equal pay enforcement and a $15 minimum wage. In 2014, city officials approved a policy that "bans the box" for unclassified positions at the city level, but it wasn't uniform among contractors or employers receiving city funds.
In a statement, Palmer said she has been reminded by formerly incarcerated people and their families that “for far too long our criminal justice system has placed its priorities in punishment and not rehabilitation.”
“Ex-offenders should not serve a life sentence after serving time in prison,” she said. “This new policy allows them a chance to be considered for employment based on their qualifications and experience related to the position they're applying for and not their past.”—WOODWARD
‘Take Back the Night’ at Loyola University this week
Loyola University New Orleans will hold its 27th "Take Back the Night" march and vigil Oct. 24 outside its main campus on St. Charles Avenue. The event is designed to spotlight rape and sexual violence and to offer support for survivors.
This year's vigil will be led by Tania Tetlow, the first woman university president of Loyola since its 1912 founding and a legal expert on sexual assault issues. The keynote speaker is Loyola student Stephanie Boyd, who cofounded the website Stop Sexual Assault with Lynette Boyd, her mother.
The vigil and march are public events, but there also will be a private "Speak Out" event at which sexual assault survivors will share their stories.
Loyola is partnering with Dillard, Tulane and Xavier universities, as well as the University of New Orleans and the University of Holy Cross.
The vigil and march begin at 5:45 p.m. outside the campus' Marquette Building.—ALLMAN