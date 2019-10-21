Gov. John Bel Edwards and gubernatorial challenger Eddie Rispone will face off in a televised debate Oct. 30, according to a release from Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL).
The debate, hosted by LPB and CABL, will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on LPB stations around the state, and will be held at LPB's offices in Baton Rouge.
Last month the two organizations held a debate between Edwards, Rispone and now-defeated U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
A poll conducted last week by the polling agency We Ask America found Edwards and Rispone tied at 47 percent.