Eddie Rispone (left) and John Bel Edwards (right)
Eddie Rispone (left) and John Bel Edwards (right)

 Staff photos

Gov. John Bel Edwards and gubernatorial challenger Eddie Rispone will face off in a televised debate Oct. 30, according to a release from Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL).

The debate, hosted by LPB and CABL, will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on LPB stations around the state, and will be held at LPB's offices in Baton Rouge. 

Last month the two organizations held a debate between Edwards, Rispone and now-defeated U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

A poll conducted last week by the polling agency We Ask America found Edwards and Rispone tied at 47 percent.

