After her first months in office, New Orleans District E Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen hopes to start a "series of conversations" among residents and developers to kickstart rebuilding efforts in New Orleans East

On July 11, Nguyen holds her the first of what she sees as community-wide meetings about the future of the East, starting with the long-blighted Frenchman’s Wharf apartments. It's her first district-wide meeting since taking office earlier this year; Nguyen hopes the series will help District E residents feel like they're a part of the process and playing an active role in developers’ proposals.

The series will give residents a chance to “kind of dream a little bit in a way” in allowing residents to envision what exactly they want from developers, Nguyen told Gambit.

“We also have to understand that we have to work with the owners of the properties to get [them] back," she said.

The meeting is 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 at KIPP Morial Charter School.

Nguyen is beginning to track blight in the district with push pins on a map in her office — Frenchman's Wharf is a big one. The 47-acre, 644-unit Frenchman’s Wharf apartment complex on Westlake Drive is among the largest blighted areas in the district. It’s remained vacant over the last decade following Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures. A lake encompasses 12 acres of the site.

Nguyen says her constituents tell her they want retail, restaurants and job opportunities in District E; Nguyen could see the future Frenchman’s Wharf project as a mixed-use development with a “live, work and play” concept with commercial office space, retail, health and fitness uses and housing, possibly with units for condominiums, rental units and workforce housing and for seniors.

Nguyen wants to promote District E as “open for business” but not a “dumping ground for projects.”

“I’m willing to be stern with developers,” she said. “I met with developers who show me a project, then they show me [later] and it looks like shit.”

But Nguyen also wants residents to be “open minded” and learn to “embrace different types of concepts,” she said. “Just because you don’t need it doesn’t mean your neighbors don’t need it.”

Nguyen also has suggested hosting additional community meetings in the wake of the City Council’s investigation into Entergy New Orleans’ use of paid actors to show up at City Council hearing on proposals to build a gas-fired electricity plant in the East. She said she recently met with Vietnamese residents and will reconvene after the investigation is complete.