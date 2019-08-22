The woman behind the best-selling "Sex and the City" franchise Candace Bushnell will be in New Orleans on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to dish on her new book “Is There Still Sex in the City?” about dating and sex after 50.

The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate (the parent company of Gambit) and Garden District Book Shop will host the event, the first in a new speaker series called “Women in Conversation.”

Tickets for the event are $35 and include a copy of the book. Bushnell will be signing books after the talk.

Bushnell’s novel that began it all, “Sex in the City,” first was published in 1997 — chronicling a New York City writer named Carrie Bradshaw and her friends’ sexual escapades in the Big Apple. Since then, the franchise has grown to include several novels, a long-running HBO series, two feature-length films and a short-running prequel CW series dubbed “The Carrie Diaries.”

The event will take place at The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate office at 840 St. Charles Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.