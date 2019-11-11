45 Tchoup
4529 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 891-9066; www.45tchoup.com
Neighborhood bar
This bar draws in sports fans and neighborhood residents. A beer and a shot is a popular combo, and there are bar games, including darts and video poker. The women’s restroom is decorated with prom pictures. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The Avenue Pub
1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com
Neighborhood bar
Popular drinks at this casual spot with balcony seating include a global array of beers and whiskey, and it serves cheese fries and upscale pub food. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Avo
5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com
Restaurant bar
This Sicilian-inspired eatery with a casual atmosphere hosts seasonal tasting menus and rotating happy hour specials. A honeysuckle spritz cocktail incorporates Cathead vodka, blood orange and prosecco rose. Pastas, charred octopus, seasonal vegetables and more are on the food menu. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thu.
Bar Frances
4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com
Restaurant bar
Bar Frances’ popular drinks include gimlets, Palomas and wines by the glass served in a stylish atmosphere with outdoor seating available. The menu includes seafood, pasta dishes, steaks and burgers. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Wed., 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat.
Barrel Proof
1201 Magazine St.; www.barrelproofnola.com
Craft cocktails
Known for its extensive whiskey selection, daiquiris and cocktails, Barrel Proof is both a neighborhood hangout and a destination for visitors and locals. It also offers outdoor seating, which makes for excellent people-watching on Magazine Street. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Bayou Bar
The Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1456; www.bayoubarneworleans.com
Hotel bar
The tavern specializes in bourbon and has a wide selection of rye, Scotch and Irish and American whiskeys. There’s live music Wednesday through Sunday, and there’s a menu of bar bites. A house specialty is a Spaghetti Western, made with Rittenhouse rye, sweet vermouoth, Amaro Montenegro, cardamom and orange. Open daily. Food available.
The Bouligny Tavern
3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com
Craft cocktails
Housed in a century-old building, this clubby yet cozy spot features vintage furniture and modern light fixtures. Its menu offers small plates and classic cocktails. Open Mon.-Sat. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The Bulldog Uptown
3236 Magazine St., (504) 891-1516; www.draftfreak.com
Beer pub
This beer hall just marked its 25th anniversary. A major attraction is the tree-covered patio that serves as a vantage point for people-watching on Magazine Street. Wednesday night is pint night, where patrons take home the bar’s signature beer glasses. Open daily. Bar food available. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Charlie’s Steak House
4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; www.charliessteakhousenola.com
Restaurant bar
This neighborhood staple originally opened in 1932 and reopened in 2008 under new ownership, transitioning from its beginnings as a bourbon drinker’s spot to one known for classic cocktails and a wide selection of wines. The menu includes steaks, onion rings, French onion soup, wedge salad and crabmeat au gratin. Open Tue.-Sat.
Claret Wine Bar
1320 Magazine St., (504) 766-9425; www.claretnola.com
Wine bar
Chic and contemporary in its decor, this dog-friendly bar has a rotating selection of more than 20 wines by the glass, as well as frozen Lillet Blanc Royal and a daily punch. Small plates and cheese and charcuterie boards are available. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
The Columns Hotel’s Victorian Lounge
3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com
Restaurant bar
Styled like a Victorian-era Italianate mansion, The Columns Hotel’s Victorian Lounge is storied but chic. Outdoor seating is available, as is live music Sunday through Wednesday. Wash down one of the many tapas and sandwich options with a Pimm’s Cup, Sazarec or French 75. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
The Courtyard Brewery
1020 Erato St.; www.courtyardbrewing.com
Brewery
Patrons at this family-owned nano-brewery can watch sports, perform to karaoke or dance to tunes from DJ Boombox Bill. It’s also dog-friendly and provides food options from rotating vendors. Outdoor seating is available. Open daily.
Cure
4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com
Craft cocktails
The sophisticated, traditional-style cocktail bar won a James Beard Award in 2018 for Outstanding Bar Program. The refined cocktail menu features seasonal takes on classic cocktails along with beer and wine. The food menu includes dishes like baked goat cheese, an endive salad, charcuterie and desserts. Open daily. Happy hour is 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Fri.-Sun.
Del Fuego Taqueria
4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797; www.delfuegotaqueria.com
Restaurant bar
With regional Mexican food, highlights here include tacos, house-made Oaxacan Olatillo corn tortillas and tostadas. House margaritas are made with fresh-squeezed lime and house-made roasted orange triple sec. Saturday brunch features $15 bottomless mimosas. Outdoor seating is available. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar
5535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 891-8500; www.dosjefes.com
Cigar bar
This Uptown spot has nightly live jazz, premium cigars, an airy patio and a full bar. There’s also a pool table, sports on TV and video poker. Open daily. Occasional food trucks outside. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Emeril’s Delmonico
1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico
Restaurant bar
This Creole restaurant serves a bevy of classic cocktails in addition to Emeril Lagasse’s cuisine. Popular drinks include a Sazerac, which is prepared tableside and features Peychaud’s bitters, Herbsaint and lemon. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Hot Tin
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.hottinbar.com
Craft cocktails
Designed to resemble a 1940s artist’s loft, the rooftop bar at the Pontchartrain Hotel offers a panoramic view of downtown and the Crescent City Connection, with indoor and outdoor seating available. There’s live music on Mondays. Popular drinks include the Wolf in Lamb’s Clothing — gin, lemon, basil, honey and Lambrusco. Open daily. No food.
Juan’s Flying Burrito
2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com
Restaurant bar
See CBD/Warehouse district for bar description.
Mayfair Lounge
1505 Amelia St., (504) 895-9163; www.facebook.com/themayfairloungenola
Neighborhood bar
It’s Mardi Gras year round at this laid-back neighborhood spot. The drinks are cheap and potent, and there’s a pool table, video poker and sports on TV. The $4 Budweiser minipitcher is popular, as are Jameson and Fireball shots. Open daily. No Food.
Miel Brewery & Taproom
405 6th St., (504) 372-4260; www.mielbrewery.com
Brewery
This microbrewery and beer garden has a modern industrial interior and an outdoor courtyard complete with string lights and a colorful mural. It hosts weekly yoga sessions on Thursday. Its most popular brew is a Frutsecco, a brut sour fermented on 80 pounds of pink guava and cherries. Open daily. Cash not accepted. Food available Wed.-Sun. Happy hour 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Tue.
Milan Lounge
1312 Milan St., (504) 895-1836; www.1312milan.com
Neighborhood bar
If you’re from Chicago or are a Cubs fan, you’re in luck — this spot is dedicated to the team, with TVs for watching games and dart boards to help distract you when the Cubs are losing. A beer and a shot is a popular combination. Open daily. No food. Teacher happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Fri; service industry happy hour Sun.-Thu. 11 p.m.-close.
NOLA Brewing Co.
3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 896-9996; www.nolabrewing.com
Brewery
NOLA Brewing’s taproom offers its flagship beers and an array of specialty brews in addition to barbecue from McClure’s Barbecue. The space also hosts special events, such as concerts, Monday evening yoga classes and "singo" (singing Bingo). There are free brewery tours and tastings 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Open daily. Food available.
Nole Restaurant
2001 St. Charles Ave., (504) 593-9955; www.nolerestaurant.com
Restaurant bar
This Latin and Creole fusion restaurant is known for its tacos, margaritas and beer, along with specialty cocktails and a prickly pear frose, which patrons can sip al fresco. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tue.-Sun., all day Wed.
Port Orleans Brewing Co.
4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.portorleans.com
Brewery
The brewery screens college football games on TVs in the tasting room and hosts football watch parties during New Orleans Saints games. The dog-friendly space has outdoor seating, craft beers and dart boards. Food choices include house-made pretzels, wings, boudin balls, sandwiches and more. Open Wed.-Mon. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Fri.
The Prytania Bar
3445 Prytania St., (504) 891-5773; www.facebook.com/theprytaniabar
Neighborhood bar
Cozy and comfortable for neighborhood sports fans, the Prytania Bar offers video poker for when you’re not watching pro football on TV. It’s also dog-friendly and outdoor seating is available. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Local pop-up food vendors rotate daily.
Saffron NOLA
4128 Magazine St., (504) 323-2626; www.saffronnola.com
Restaurant bar
The swanky cocktail bar serves drinks such as the Saffron Nola Old Fashioned, the Pinky Up No. 2 or the New Kid on the Block. Open Tue.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Oyster happy hour 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tue.-Thu.
Slice Pizzeria
1513 St. Charles St., (504) 525-7437; www.slicepizzeria.com
Restaurant bar
Get a slice, a whole pie or some pasta and wash it down with a beer or a cocktail. It’s as easy as that at this casual pizza and salad joint. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and all day Sunday.
Turkey and the Wolf
739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428; www.turkeyandthewolf.com
Restaurant bar
This popular sandwich spot, which has gained national accolades, also hosts occasional evening pop-ups with a full-service bar featuring creative cocktails that change with the seasons and pay homage to pop culture. Open Mon. and Wed.-Sun. Full restaurant menu.
Urban South Brewery
1645 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 267-4852; www.urbansouthbrewery.com
Brewery
Jacob Landry and Kyle Huling founded the brewery in an old warehouse along the riverfront to bring new styles of craft beers to New Orleans. The taproom is kid-friendly and holds frequent special events, and the dog-friendly bar has a pool table and sports on TV. Trivia night is Tuesday. Pop-ups and food trucks provide eats most nights. Open daily.
The Vintage
3121 Magazine St., (504) 324-7144; www.thevintagenola.com
Craft cocktails
This Prohibition-themed establishment with a cafe-style atmosphere specializes in beignets and also serves avocado toast and other bites. Outdoor seating is available. Popular drinks are the French Kiss cocktail, a classic Sazerac and sparkling wine. Open daily. Happy hour 8 a.m.-noon and 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
