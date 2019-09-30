Discussion of the 2020 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup is off to an early start after Pete Townshend said he believes The Who is scheduled to perform at the event.
After The Who cancelled concerts in Dallas and Denver, Townsend posted a message to Instagram Sept. 29 in which he apologized for the cancellation of shows due to Roger Daltrey suffering from bronchitis. The post was flagged by Livemusicblog.com and OffBeat.
A similar social media slip happened this year, when Mick Jagger posted an Instagram video that spilled the beans that the Rolling Stones were coming to Jazz Fest.
The Who performed at Jazz Fest in 2015.
Can't see the Instagram post below? Click here.
