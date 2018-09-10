If you haven't tried out Blue Bikes, the municipal bike rental program, the company is offering an incentive: New Orleans residents can get one free hour of blue biking per day this month, which they're calling "Free September."

New users are advised to visit the Blue Bikes website or download the Social Bicycles smartphone app to begin. Existing users will receive a credit depending on whether they have a regular, university or reduced fare account.

Those using the bikes longer than an hour will be charged at the regular rate of 13 cents per minute.