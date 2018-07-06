Merciless sun, inconvenient rain, all the friends you really like are out of town — it must be summer in New Orleans.
As a rule, it's pretty quiet on the literary scene over the summer, but there are still some scattered readings and parties for those of us who stick around to sweat it out. Here's a shortlist of picks for your calendar.
July 12: Antenna::Signals
The "live arts magazine" kicks off its third season with a show themed around "amalgamation," where writers and artists from multiple disciplines discuss "blending in personal and collective histories." Admission is $10, and the event begins at Silk Road (2843 Royal St.) at 6 p.m.
July 13: Paul French
The New York Times bestselling author is in town to present City of Devils: The Two Men Who Ruled the Underworld of Old Shanghai. Researched through eyewitness accounts, police reports and letters, it's a nonfiction account of two Westerners (a slot machine magnate and a dancer) who became embroiled in the criminal world of 1940s Shanghai — only to meet a tragic end. French is at Octavia Books at 6 p.m.
July 19: Dogfish Reading Series
Jerika Marchan (an LSU- and Iowa-affiliated poet) and novelist Nathaniel Rich are the guests at the reading series, which takes place in a private home and offers an unbeatable snack spread. An open mic follows the featured readings. The event begins at 7 p.m. at 2448 N. Villere St.
July 24: Ethan J. Kytle and Blain Roberts
The authors' book Demark Vesey's Garden: Slavery and Memory in the Cradle of the Confederacy is a historical comparison of memories of the antebellum South in Charleston, South Carolina, comparing a romanticized, whitewashed vision with accounts of the cruelty of slavery. They're in conversation with Tulane University historian Randy Sparks at Garden District Book Shop at 6 p.m.
July 28-29: Harry Potter Birthday Parties
Tubby & Coo's Mid-City Book Shop hosts two parties toasting The Boy Who Lived. An adults-only event July 28 at "Potions Bar" above Fritzel's European Jazz Club has themed drinks, a scavenger hunt, trivia and more. On July 29, a kids' party takes place at the bookstore. Details and tickets ($20) for each event are available on the store's website.