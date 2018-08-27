And the winners in the 2018 Best of New Orleans readers' poll in these categories are...
BARS & ENTERTAINMENT
Best bar for cocktails
1. Cure (4905 Freret St., 504-302-2357; www.curenola.com)
2. Carousel Bar & Lounge (Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., 504-523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com/entertainment/carousel-bar)
3. Bar Tonique (820 N. Rampart St., 504-324-6045; www.bartonique.com)
Best beer selection
1. The Avenue Pub (1732 St. Charles Ave., 504-586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com) — Colloquially known as A-Pub, this late-night haunt features downstairs and upstairs bars and indoor, outdoor, courtyard and balcony seating. Come adventurous, because the bar's beer offerings include many tasty yet obscure brews, such as Koutska Desitka, a Pilsner brewed by Pivovar Kout na Sumave in the Czech Republic, bursting with the flavors of honey and toasted bread. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, think of A-pub as the We Never Close (R.I.P. to that fried oyster po-boy) of beer purveyors.
2. Bayou Beer Garden (326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, 504-302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com)
3. The Bulldog (3236 Magazine St., 504-891-1516; 5135 Canal Blvd., 504-488-4191; www.bulldog.draftfreak.com)
Best casino
1. Harrah's New Orleans (8 Canal St., 800-427-7247; www.caesars.com/harrahs-new-orleans)
2. Treasure Chest Casino (5050 Williams Blvd., Kenner, 504-443-8000; www.treasurechest.com)
3. Boomtown Casino (4132 Peters Road, Harvey, 504-366-7711; www.boomtownneworleans.com)
Best dance club
1. Gold Mine Saloon (701 Dauphine St., 504-586-0745; www.facebook.com/goldminesaloon)
2. Oz (800 Bourbon St., 504-593-9491; www.ozneworleans.com)
3. The Saint (961 St. Mary St., 504-523-0050)
Best dive bar
1. Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Lounge (7612 Oak St., 504-861-2802; www.snakeandjakes.com) — Is it just me, or does the exterior of Snake and Jake's in no way match the interior? The dilapidated shed in an otherwise-tony Uptown neighborhood looks small on the outside, but step through the door into the Christmas-lit dim interior (watch out for romping dogs!) and it seems improbably large. About all that's changed over the years has been the elimination of cigarette smoke following the smoking ban (before that, Snake's may have been the smokiest bar in the city). Occasional food pop-ups and an influx of tourists since the likes of Anthony Bourdain and Rick Steves have drawn attention to the place.
Don't: order anything fancy. Do: order cheap canned beer and a shot. Don't: cop an attitude with the bartender. Do: pack your patience if it's busy.
Tip: Go early-ish (Snake's doesn't even open until 7 p.m.) to avoid college bros and dive bar-tripping tourists who arrive after midnight to close out a drunken bacchanal … unless that's your thing. In that case, don't be surprised if you don't leave until daybreak. And God help you the next day.
2. Pal's Lounge (949 N. Rendon St., 504-488-7257; www.palslounge.com)
3. The Kingpin (1307 Lyons St., 504-891-2373)
Best dog-friendly bar
1. The Bulldog (3236 Magazine St., 504-891-1516; 5135 Canal Blvd., 504-488-4191; www.bulldog.draftfreak.com)
2. Bayou Beer Garden (326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, 504-302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com)
3. Tchoup Yard (405 Third St., 504-895-6747; www.tchoupyard.com)
Best gay bar
1. Oz (800 Bourbon St., 504-593-9491; www.ozneworleans.com)
2. Good Friends (740 Dauphine St., 504-566-7191; www.goodfriendsbar.com)
3. Golden Lantern (1239 Royal St., 504-529-2860; www.facebook.com/goldenlanternbar)
Best gentlemen's/strip club
1. The Penthouse Club (727 Iberville St., 504-521-7754; www.penthouseclubneworleans.com)
2. Rick's Cabaret (315 Bourbon St., 504-524-4222; www.rickscabaretnola.com)
3. Visions Men's Club (4000 Downman Road, 504-240-0069; www.visionsmensclub.com)
Best happy hour
1. Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar (4338 St. Charles Ave., 504-293-3474; www.superiorseafoodnola.com)
2. Domenica (The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., 504-648-6020; www.domenicarestaurant.com)
3. Superior Grill (3636 St. Charles Ave., 504-899-4200; www.neworleans.superiorgrill.com)
Best hotel bar
1. Carousel Bar & Lounge (Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., 504-523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com/entertainment/carousel-bar)
2. The Sazerac Bar (The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, 504-648-1200; www.therooseveltneworleans.com/dining/the-sazerac-bar.html)
3. Alto (Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., 504-900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/alto)
Best karaoke
1. Cat's Meow (701 Bourbon St., 504-523-2788; www.701bourbon.com)
2. Kajun's Pub (2256 St. Claude Ave., 504-947-3735; www.kajunpub.com)
3. Masterp1ece (formerly Little Tokyo on Carrollton) (1340 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-861-6088)
Best live music venue
1. Tipitina's (501 Napoleon Ave., 504-895-8477; www.tipitinasfoundation.org)
2. House of Blues (225 Decatur St., 504-310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans)
3. Blue Nile (532 Frenchmen St., 504-948-2583; www.bluenilelive.com)
Best live theater venue
1. Saenger Theatre (1111 Canal St., 504-525-1052; www.saengernola.com)
2. Le Petit Theatre (616 St. Peter St., 504-522-2081; www.lepetittheatre.com)
3. Orpheum Theater (129 Roosevelt Way, 504-274-4870; www.orpheumnola.com)
Best local brewery
1. NOLA Brewing Co. (3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-896-9996; www.nolabrewing.com)
2. Urban South Brewery (1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852; www.urbansouthbrewery.com)
3. Abita Brewing Company (166 Barbee Road, Covington, 985-893-3143; www.abita.com)
Best local music artist/band
1. Sweet Crude — Sweet Crude revels in its ecstatic indie pop, showcased on its 2017 debut album Creatures and on international stages. The band is on a mission to spread the gospel of indigenous Louisiana music while getting crowds on their feet with its playful arrangements, percussive pop and layered harmonies and textures channeling a variety of Louisiana sounds and influences, with star turns from vocalist Alexis Marceaux and her dramatic range. After nonstop touring and countless local gigs, the band is prepping the release of its debut for Verve Records.
2. The Revivalists
3. Trombone Shorty
Best local theater company
1. Le Petit Theatre (616 St. Peter St., 504-522-2081; www.lepetittheatre.com) — It's no surprise that the century-old French Quarter theater is locals' favorite, and its latest season was full of classic and contemporary musicals, comedy and drama. Four of last year's shows drew nominations for Big Easy Entertainment Awards, and a rollicking production of Jelly's Last Jam won four trophies and Once on This Island collected two at the awards gala in April. The theater also struck local notes with a production of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire in March, blocks from an apartment where Williams lived, and An Act Of God starring Bryan Batt in May.
2. The NOLA Project (900 Camp St., 504-302-9117; www.nolaproject.com)
3. Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts (325 Minor St., Kenner, 504-461-9475; www.rivertowntheaters.com)
Best movie theater
1. The Broad Theater (636 N. Broad St., 504-218-1008; www.thebroadtheater.com) — With four screens, The Broad Theater is a cinema miniplex with a neighborhood feel. The Mid-City movie house screens a mix of Hollywood blockbusters and independent and arthouse fare, as well as presenting special screenings and participating in or hosting film festivals. Regulars like the deep reclining seats with cup holders for cocktails and drinks. The theater also has a small menu beyond the usual popcorn and candy concessions, and there are regular screenings for groups, such as matinees for families with young children.
2. Prytania Theatre (5339 Prytania St., 504-891-2787; www.theprytania.com)
3. Cinebarre Canal Place 9 Movie Theatre (Canal Place, 333 Canal St., Suite 355, 844-462-7342, ext. 3138; www.regmovies.com/theaters/cinnebarre-canal-place-9)
Best neighborhood bar
1. Pal's Lounge (949 N. Rendon St., 504-488-7257; www.palslounge.com)
2. Finn McCool's Irish Pub (3701 Banks St., 504-486-9080; www.finnmccools.com)
3. TIE: Parlay's (870 Harrison Ave., 504-304-6338; www.facebook.com/parlays)
3. TIE: The Kingpin (1307 Lyons St., 504-891-2373)
Best place to get a bloody mary
1. Atchafalaya (901 Louisiana Ave., 504-891-9626; www.atchafalayarestaurant.com)
2. Superdome (1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, 504-587-3663; www.mbsuperdome.com)
3. The Ruby Slipper (200 Magazine St.; 315 S. Broad St.; 1005 Canal St.; 2001 Burgundy St., 504-525-9355; www.therubyslippercafe.net)
Best place to get a daiquiri
1. New Orleans Original Daiquiris (Citywide; www.fattuesday.com)
2. Bourree at Boucherie (1510 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-510-4040; www.facebook.com/bourreenola)
3. Daiquiris & Creams (339 N. Highway 190, Covington, 985-871-0500; 1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, 504-835-3698; 1737 Florida Ave., Mandeville, 985-624-3030; 2060 W. Gause Blvd. E., Slidell, 985-781-9878; 5260 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-455-9962; www.daiquirisandcreams.com)
Best place to get a margarita
1. Superior Grill (3636 St. Charles Ave., 504-899-4200; www.neworleans.superiorgrill.com)
2. Juan's Flying Burrito (515 Baronne St., 504-529-5825; 2018 Magazine St., 504-569-0000; 4724 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-486-9950; 5538 Magazine St., 504-897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com)
3. El Gato Negro (81 French Market Place, 504-525-9752; 300 Harrison Ave., 504-488-0107; 800 S. Peters St., 504-309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com)
Best place to get a martini
1. Commander's Palace (1403 Washington Ave., 504-899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com)
2. Bombay Club (Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., 504-577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com)
3. The Sazerac Bar (The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, 504-648-1200; www.therooseveltneworleans.com/dining/the-sazerac-bar.html)
Best place to get a traditional Louisiana cocktail
1. The Sazerac Bar (The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, 504-648-1200; www.therooseveltneworleans.com/dining/the-sazerac-bar.html)
2. Carousel Bar & Lounge (Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., 504-523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com/entertainment/carousel-bar)
3. Arnaud's French 75 Bar (813 Bienville St., 504-523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com/bars/french-75)
Best place to get wine by the glass
1. The Delachaise (3442 St. Charles Ave., 504-895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com)
2. Bayou Wine Garden (315 N. Rendon St., 504-826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com)
3. Bacchanal Wine (600 Poland Ave., 504-948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com)
Best rooftop bar
1. Hot Tin (Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., 504-323-1453; www.hottinbar.com)
2. Alto (Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., 504-900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/alto)
3. Monkey Board (The Troubadour, 1111 Gravier St., 504-518-5600; www.monkeyboardnola.com)
Best sports bar
1. Cooter Brown's (509 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com)
2. Finn McCool's (3701 Banks St., 504-486-9080; www.finnmccools.com)
3. Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar (1009 Poydras St., 504-309-6530; 1795 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma, 985-262-8501; 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-273-1233; 69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, 985-900-2234; www.walk-ons.com)