John Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten, may never eclipse the notoriety of his few years with the Sex Pistols. His following band, Public Image Ltd., despite lineup changes, has been in existence far longer, and after a 17 year hiatus regrouped in 2009. On the 40th anniversary of its founding, the band kicks off a fall U.S. tour in New Orleans on Oct. 9 at Civic Theatre.

This won't be the first time Public Image Ltd. has started a tour in New Orleans. A performance at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in 2015 kicked off a tour.

But Lydon hasn't always had the best luck starting tours from New Orleans. He was cast in a North American version of Jesus Christ Superstar in 2014, but it was cancelled a week before opening night.

There's also a documentary film about the band titled The Public Image is Rotten (and corresponding box set), which has already screened at film festivals and will get a limited release in September.