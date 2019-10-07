13
517 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-1345; www.13monaghan.com
Loaded potatchos are potato tots topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream. Pulled pork, chicken or tofu are optional additions. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
Adolfo’s Restaurant
611 Frenchmen St., (504) 948-3800; www.facebook.com/adolfos-restaurant
A pork chop is topped with Ocean sauce, which is a mix of shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat and capers. No reservations. Dinner daily. Cash only. $$
Arabella Casa di Pasta
2258 St. Claude Ave., (504) 267-6108; www.arabellanola.com
A Lambotomy features spicy tomato pesto, ground lamb, feta cheese and basil over roasted red pepper rigatoni. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Bamboula’s
514 Frenchmen St., (504) 944-8461; www.bamboulasnola.com
A Hangover burger has a Black Angus beef patty topped with a fried egg, bacon and cheese. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Bao & Noodle
2266 St. Claude Ave., (504) 272-0004; www.baoandnoodle.com
Dan dan noodles features wheat noodles tossed with ground pork, chili-sesame paste, Sichuan peppers and pickled mustard. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Brotherly Love Kitchen
Lost Love Lounge, 2529 Dauphine St., (504) 949-2009
A pressed Cuban sandwich features roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, spicy pickles and yellow mustard. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Wed.-Sun. $
Buffa’s Bar & Restaurant
1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com
Jambalaya is made with beer-soaked Johnsonville bratwursts. Reservations accepted for large parties. Open 24 hours daily. $$
Cafe Rose Nicaud
632 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-3300; www.caferosenicaud.com
A Southern breakfast includes scrambled eggs, rosemary cheese grits, bacon or sausage and toast or a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Carnaval Lounge
2227 St. Claude Ave., (504) 265-8855; www.carnavallounge.com
Brazilian-style Parmesan-crusted pork loin is served with vegetable rice and pineapple-habanero salsa. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander
535 Franklin Ave., (504) 266-2856; www.crunola.com
A pan-seared fish fillet is served with rainbow fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, citrus-ponzu glaze, vegetables, edible flowers and pickled red onion. Reservations recommended. Dinner Wed.-Sat. and Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The Daily Beet
St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; www.thedailybeetnola.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Dat Dog
601 Frenchmen St., (504) 309-3362; www.datdog.com
A Vegan Banger is a vegan bratwurst topped with sauerkraut, dill relish, grilled onions, tomatoes and Creole mustard. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Elysian Bar
Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com
Home Place Pastures pork scaloppine is made with fennel soubise, new potato confit, roasted eggplant salad and pickled mustard seeds. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Elysian Seafood
St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave., (504) 609-3813; www.elysianseafood.com
A marinated lump crab salad includes pickled watermelon, toasted pecans, ricotta, baby arugula and strawberry-jalapeno vinagrette. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Em Trai Sandwich Co.
New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., (504) 302-7772; www.facebook.com/emtraisandwichco
Fried oysters and bacon fill a bao. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Fete au Fete StrEATery
St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; (504) 475-7979; www.feteaufete.com
See CBD section for restaurant description.
The Franklin
2600 Dauphine St., (504) 267-0640; www.thefranklinnola.com
Grilled octopus is served with harissa verde, potatoes and beet gastrique. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
The Green Room Kukhnya
1300 St. Bernard Ave., (504) 766-1613; www.greenroomnola.com
The Slavic sampler includes kielbasa sausage, golubsty (cabbage leaf stuffed with beef, pork and rice) and pierogi. No reservations. Dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Thu.-Sat. $
Horn’s
1940 Dauphine St., (504) 459-4676; www.hornsnola.com
Waffle cochon is a cornbread waffle topped with pulled pork, house-pickled peppers and chimichurri. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Tue. $
Kebab
2315 St. Claude Ave., (504) 383-4328; www.kebabnola.com
A gyro plate includes local Home Place Pastures pork, hummus, greens, couscous salad, pickles, beets, cabbage, red onion, tzatziki and skhug sauces and pita. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Mardi Gras Zone
2706 Royal St., (504) 947-8787; www.mardigraszone.com
Pepperoni pizza is baked in a wood-burning oven. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Marie’s Bar & Kitchen
2483 Burgundy St., (504) 267-5869; www.mariesbarandkitchen.com
A Double Stuffed sandwich features an Italian sausage-stuffed pork loin medallion topped with provolone cheese, red onion marmalade, fennel aioli, lettuce and tomato on a sesame seed bun. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Fri.-Sun. $$
Mimi’s in the Marigny
2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com
A trio of goat cheese croquettes is served with honey and roasted peppers. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. Cash only. $
Mona’s Cafe
504 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-4115; www.monascafefrenchmen.com
A lula kebab plate includes a blend of ground lamb and beef served with salad, hummus and white or whole wheat pita. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Morrow’s
2438 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1519; www.morrowsnola.com
Asian grilled chicken salad includes apples, grapes, oranges, strawberries, mixed greens and sesame-ginger dressing. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
New Orleans Cake Cafe & Bakery
2440 Chartres St., (504) 943-0010; www.nolacakes.com
Citrus-poached salmon is served with two eggs and a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Paladar 511
511 Marigny St., (504) 509-6782; www.paladar511.com
A pizza is topped with house-made lamb sausage, garlic confit, red pepper and tzatziki. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Poke-Chan
2809 St. Claude Ave., (504) 571-5446; www.poke-chan.com
A honey-garlic poke bowl feature tuna, salmon, snow crab, pickled daikon, avocado, fried garlic, togarashi and spicy aioli over white rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Royal Sushi Bar
1913 Royal St., (504) 827-1900; www.royalsushinola.com
A White Ninja roll includes spicy tuna, albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, Sriracha, ponzu sauce and wasabi cream. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Shank Charcuterie
2352 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5281; www.shankcharcuterie.com
Choripan is a sausage po-boy topped with provolone and pickled red onions. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., early dinner Tue.-Thu., dinner Fri.-Sat. $
Silk Road
2483 Royal St., (504) 944-6666; www.silkroadnola.com
Indian-style red curry features chicken, shrimp or vegetables in mild curry sauce made with coconut milk, chilies and cilantro. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro
626 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-0696; www.snugjazz.com
Fried fish Marigny is topped with Gulf shrimp in Creole cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
SukhoThai
2200 Royal St., (504) 948-9309; www.sukhothai-nola.com
Grilled beef salad includes cucumbers, red onion, tomato, lettuce, cilantro, scallions and chili-lime dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Three Muses
536 Frenchmen St., (504) 252-4801; www.3musesnola.com
Roasted cauliflower salad features vegetables, currants, pepitas and za’atar vinaigrette. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$
Wasabi Sushi & Asian Grill
900 Frenchmen St., (504) 943-9433; www.wasabinola.com
A Yellow Dragon roll is snow crab, avocado and cucumber topped with fresh salmon, thinly sliced lemon, smelt roe and green onion. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$
Who Dat Coffee Cafe
2401 Burgundy St., (504) 872-0360; www.facebook.com/whodatcoffeecafe
Da Crabby Bene features two crab cakes and poached eggs on grilled ciabatta with Creole hollandaise and fruit on the side. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$