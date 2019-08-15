NO.broombook.epl.080419.001.JPG

Sarah M. Broom, author of "The Yellow House, is photographed at her home in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Sarah M. Broom made national headlines and Gambit’s front cover this week with the release of her memoir “The Yellow House” about growing up in New Orleans East. She kicks off her book tour in her hometown on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Garden District Book Shop.

“Beginning this tour in my native #neworleans was the only way to ever begin,” Broom tweeted Wednesday.

Maurice Carlos Ruffin, whose debut novel “We Cast a Shadow” was released in January, will discuss “The Yellow House” with Broom, who will sign books following the discussion.

Both novels were frequently included in Gambit’s compilation of summer reading lists from New Orleans locals earlier this year.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and will run until 7:30 p.m.

