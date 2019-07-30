The iconic Gene’s Po-Boys is set to close its doors for good this Sunday, an employee of the store confirmed to Gambit this afternoon.

The bright pink building at the corner of Elysian Fields and St. Claude avenues has been a staple in the Faubourg Marigny since 1968 and in recent years has become a popular cultural fixture. In 2018, Gene’s was featured both in an episode of "The Simpsons" and Drake’s “In My Feelings” music video.

Gene's Po-Boy in New Orleans is up for sale — for $5 million In what no doubt will be seen as a particularly bitter bit of gentrification, the longtime St. Claude Avenue sandwich shop Gene's Po-Boy is on…

The property was listed for sale for around $5 million in February. Store owner Eugene Theriot told The Advocate in June the building has since been sold with plans to turn the space into condominiums.

The neighborhood around Gene's has gentrified rapidly in recent years, with the terminus of the new Rampart Street streetcar now in front of Gene's. An upscale Robert Fresh Market opened on the site of the former Schwegmann Market in May 2018, and a Starbucks now occupies a corner facing two longtime neighborhood stalwart bars, Mags 940 and The Phoenix.

Gene's originally was set to close at the end of July, but fans now have a few extra days to say their goodbyes before the Pepto-Bismol pink po-boy shop closes its doors for good Aug. 4.