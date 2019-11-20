Women’s advocacy group Lift Louisiana is gearing up to engage New Orleans in a national effort to end state sales taxes on tampons and pads.

The first step? Setting up a truck — one that reads “Stop taxing our periods!” — on Tulane University’s campus and having people stop by to submit a sales tax reimbursement form to the Louisiana Department of Revenue, claiming the sales tax is unconstitutional.

The groups plan to then use these submissions in a collective action lawsuit against the 33 states that currently don't exempt tampons and sanitary pads from sales tax. Louisiana currently deems groceries, medication and utilities as necessary, and therefore tax exempt, but not feminine hygiene products, which it taxes as “luxury items.”

On Friday, Nov. 22, the truck will be parked at Newcomb Place, between the Commons and Dixon Hall, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lift Louisiana is teaming up with national group Period Equity and LOLA, a company that delivers organic pads and tampons, among other feminine hygiene products. Those stopping by the truck can purchase products from LOLA to easily get a receipt to submit.

Stamps and envelopes will be provided, but organizers encourage anyone planning to stop by to bring a pen.

State Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, authored a bill earlier this year that would have eliminated the state sales tax on both feminine hygiene products and diapers, which passed the Senate but ultimately did not become law. Morrell has introduced similar bills before but failed to get them passed before he was term-limited out of his seat in the Legislature.

Those interested in attending can register here.

