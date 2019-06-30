Standing in front of the massive, near-complete “backbone” section of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Space Launch System (SLS) June 28, NASA officials expressed optimism regarding three upcoming space expeditions slated to take place over the next five years. They shared details about this crucial core stage at NASA / Michoud’s Assembly Facility in New Orleans East.
The SLS is tentatively scheduled to embark on its maiden voyage for an unmanned test excursion, dubbed “Artemis I” in honor of the mythological Greek moon goddess and sister of Apollo, past the far side of the moon next year, where it will obtain photographs and record measurements.
Pending the success of the initial journey — and pending Congress’ decision regarding funding for the agency – NASA hopes to send a crew to the moon’s orbit in 2022. NASA Deputy Administrator James Morhard, who was appointed by President Donald Trump last year, has requested $1.6 billion for the Artemis missions.
By 2024, the goal is to land the next man and the first woman on the moon. Mars exploration also is on the horizon.
“The Space Launch System is really the only way we can repeatedly go back and forth to the moon and Mars,” Morhard said.
Using state-of-the-art technology, four of the five sections of the core stage have recently been completed at the 43-acre NASA/Michoud Assembly facility, one of the largest indoor manufacturing spaces in the United States.
For each mission, the SLS will employ the same core stage — which includes a liquid hydrogen tank, intertank, liquid oxygen tank and the forward skirt. For each trip, the SLS will undergo modifications to accommodate new technology and its flight crew. The fifth and final step to completing the core stage involves integrating four RS-25 engines.
With Boeing as its prime contractor, the SLS core stage measures 212 feet tall and weighs 2.3 million pounds with propellant, rendering it the largest rocket stage ever built. Once the SLS is fully assembled, it will be 322 feet tall.
“We join together to go to the moon, and use the moon as a stepping stone to get to Mars,” Morhard said. “We go there not because we’re the only ones who can do it, we don’t go there because we want to take advantage of another country. We do this because we want to expand our knowledge base to help the human condition. I don’t mean that just for the United States; I mean that for humankind. That's why all of us are here.”
He also commended NASA employees for working long hours to make this vision a reality. “They are working through the night,” he said. “The people I’ve met give me confidence.”
Officials noted that the SLS’s components will undergo testing in Huntsville, Alabama’s Marshall Space Flight Center after being transported via the NASA-owned Pegasus barge.
Richard R. “Ricky” Arnold II is an astronaut who will be part of the Artemis crewed missions.
Last year, he logged in 197 days in space. He also flew on a space shuttle a decade ago. “We got a crew of six, different languages, cultures, customs, in a complicated current political scene and a complicated history, but we all worked up there as a family, which to me was another one of those amazing outcomes of humans doing hard things together,” he told Gambit about his most recent exploration.
He thinks future trips to space may grant humanity an expanded perspective on environmental and existential levels.
“When astronauts first took a picture of the lunar surface with the Earth as kind of a blue dot in the background, and that came back to Earth, I think it fundamentally changed the way we view ourselves and our place in the solar system,” Arnold said.
“Within how many years — the Environmental Protection Agency was founded, we celebrated our first Earth Day, Clean Air, Clean Water Act: All that stuff was done. And we’re at a crossroads right now with the global environment, that regaining that perspective, I think, will be the unquantifiable outcome of what will be an amazing mission.”