This week: the Sewerage & Water Board saga, the debut of Saintsation Jesse Hernandez, Aretha Franklin, and WWL radio asks if murdering people is OK.
other comics I bought yesterday include the new @DAYGLOAYHOLE because Ben Passmore is ridiculously talented and should be widely read & celebrated pic.twitter.com/xrCyn3wy11— The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) August 13, 2018
Should you beat someone to death for stealing your wallet? https://t.co/nuPSV0gonm— WWL Radio (@WWLAMFM) August 13, 2018
We just drove all the way to Slidell to purchase “fresh soft shell crabs” from a source just to get there and be told that “they are fresh, only been frozen for a week”... 😑 #no— Mary Sonnier ❤️⚜️💙 (@MaryBSonnier) August 15, 2018
ah good. Banned the plastic straws. Just gonna grab a bunch of these plastic utensils and single serve packets of salt and pepper pic.twitter.com/6f1lF8vrnO— Me, But Online (@animatedGeoff) August 15, 2018
Mayor Cantrell leaves S&WB meeting without taking questions from media re S&WB shutting off water today. Her spokesperson says she “doesn’t have time” to talk to us about resident concerns @WWLTV— Lauren Bale (@LaurenBaleWWLTV) August 15, 2018
New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board is the best scam in the city. They hiring?— SeventhWard (@SeventhWard) August 16, 2018
Gotta give it up to @wwoz_neworleans who've spent the entire day giving a small lesson on the greatness of Ms. Aretha Franklin.— Alfredo (@NOLA_Fredo) August 16, 2018
Oct. 19, 1957. Perhaps Aretha Franklin's first performance in New Orleans, at Municipal Auditorium. She was 15 years old. pic.twitter.com/iQTG2nENm5— James Karst (@jameskarst) August 16, 2018
The pro-short term rental crowd- including reps from one of the corporate platforms offering STRs- are hosting a series of nhood meetings next week about their policy platform. Let's review what they want. pic.twitter.com/NfmRjjx7aO— Jane Place Neighborhood Sustainability Initiative (@JanePlaceCLT) August 16, 2018
Every time I hear someone in New Orleans tell me we have to give away tax subsidies because we "need to support business" I wonder how much business would grow if we just paid taxes for good schools, paved roads, consistent transit, functional drainage, & clean water.— reconstructed pat (@panarmstrong) August 16, 2018
You know you’re from Louisiana when you say a three foot alligator is “a small one.” pic.twitter.com/Y80YWi3e13— Christy Lorio (@christylorio) August 18, 2018
My Superdome Jambalaya is like the Pelicans offseason. Big bowl, no meat. $11.50 for rice.— CJ Mordock (@CJMordock) August 18, 2018
No matter what your job is, if your gender identity is remotely feminine and you live in New Orleans, you’ve had to spontaneously babysit another adult who was very drunk— Marjorie Diehl (@DevoDupuy) August 18, 2018
@WGNOtv giant leak in lakeside mall opened right in front of me!!! pic.twitter.com/KZE19kXGTj— Varad Deshmukh (@RoddieLightning) August 18, 2018
Reminder that the National World War II Museum appears to be welcoming a GOP fundraiser in its building this Thursday with Steve Scalise and Mike Pence so I guess there goes that fighting Nazis thing.— Michael Tisserand (@m_tisserand) August 19, 2018
Imagine being actually angry that a man is dancing near your football— skooks (@skooks) August 19, 2018
I’d love to see the 610 Stompers come out in support of Jesse Hernandez. They get a lot of mileage from their reflexive parody of gender norms and they could use that privilege to counter the anxious bro comments out there.— Twitducken: Elon Musk eats Alex Jones eats Jack (@elsbet) August 18, 2018
Congrats to Jesse on making the @Saintsations! For any other gentleman looking to dance, we have auditions THIS WEEKEND!! Info at https://t.co/eX2wyqKOcw!!— 610 Stompers (@610Stompers) August 8, 2018
Some people ask the big questions but apparently the one that has defined my adult life is “do they mean doors at 8 or show at 8”— Alison Fensterstock (@AlisonF_NOLA) August 19, 2018
If you moved from Michigan 3 years ago to New Orleans and you do art you’re a Michigan artist living in New Orleans. Not a New Orleans artist. That’s a birth right. Don’t dilute our culture for stripes. You misrepresenting.— Nesby Phips (@NesbyPhips) August 19, 2018
The State of Louisiana owes everybody a wheel alignment 🤷🏽♂️🤣🤣— LeSean Scott📝 (@OfficialLeSean) August 19, 2018
Wouldn't it be nice if folks in Louisiana worried about losing wetlands as much as they worried about losing statues?— Remy Dee @ Dragon Con (@RemyDee504) August 19, 2018