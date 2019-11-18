Just a few years ago, Chris Giarmo was living the hustle of a working New Orleans drag performer — shows at AllWays Lounge and the Saturn Bar, hosting “drag karaoke” at Good Friends Bar and staging the first drag queen story hour at a New Orleans library.

Last month he made his Broadway debut in David Byrne’s “American Utopia” — playing the former Talking Heads frontman’s sidekick, lead male dancer and the show’s dance captain — after a year on the road on tour with Byrne.

Going back to Manhattan is a homecoming for Giarmo, who grew up in New Jersey and lived in New York City for a few years before moving to New Orleans several years ago with his Louisiana-born husband.

“One day he finally said, ‘I can't live here anymore,’” Giarmo says. “I was kind of fine with the hustle, the bustle, the awful trains, the crowds, everything. But you know, I was like, well, I've never lived anywhere else. ...

“But now I've been around the world, so many different places, and there's really nowhere like New Orleans.”

As the curtain rises on “American Utopia” at the Hudson Theatre, you see two things: Byrne, clad in a gray suit and seated at a table, contemplating an oversized model of the human brain — and two people behind him: Giarmo and Tendayi Kuumba, the show’s lead dancers. In contrast to the Everyman persona of Byrne, Giarmo is an arresting figure: glitter-spattered face, eye makeup, hair the color of a New Orleans traffic cone. He’s part David Bowie, part The Emcee from “Cabaret.”

“Here is a region of abundant details,” Byrne sings, pointing at the brain. “Here is a region that is seldom used/ Here is a region that continues living/ Even when the other sections are removed …”

As he sings, Giarmo and Kuumba start dancing and don’t stop for the next 100 minutes or so, as the stage slowly fills with other musicians and dancers in identical gray suits. They’re all barefoot, in constant motion, playing wireless instruments on some original songs and a lot of Byrne/Talking Heads favorites like “Once in a Lifetime,” “Road to Nowhere” and “Burning Down the House.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07G4xhSefuI

The New Yorker noted that the musicians “perform old favorites with a buoyancy sometimes reminiscent of New Orleans brass ensembles,” while Rolling Stone said the troupe feels at times “like an ecstatic Mardi Gras marching band in neutral duds.” The website Deadline singled out Giarmo for special praise, saying, “The compelling dancer Chris Giarmo practically stages a sideshow, his face coated in Dylan’s Rolling Thunder white and always in motion with eye rolls, head shakes and tongue pokes.”

Giarmo first worked with Byrne in 2009 shortly after graduating college; he was working with choreographer Annie-B Parson (who also choreographed “American Utopia”) and through her was introduced to Byrne, who was preparing live performances of his 2008 album “Everything That Happens Will Happen Today.”

"I worked with him again [in 2015] on another project called ‘Contemporary Color,’ which was a kind of big color guard rock show spectacle,” Giarmo says. “We played the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, and I was the associate producer of that because I was captain of my high school's color guard.”

Last year, Giarmo heard Byrne was mounting another tour in support of his best-selling album “American Utopia,” which was released in 2018.

“I heard that he was looking for a backing vocalist that could dance, and I wrote to him and said, 'Hey, I'm available,’” Giarmo says. “And he said, 'Cool. Would you be down to be dance captain as well?’ So then I toured the world with David Byrne for 10 months. We did 144 shows in 28 countries in 2018. It was incredible."

That tour included a much-praised performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which gave Jazz Festers a preview of the show that would become “American Utopia.” But dancing barefoot on the old wooden stages at the Fair Grounds was a challenge.

“I loved performing at Jazz Fest,” Giarmo says. “It was truly a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience, you know, just to use the old phrase, but that stage is rough. That stage has seen it.”

When he wasn’t working with Byrne, Giarmo was developing the drag character “Kimberly Clark,” whom he describes as an “anti-consumerist drag queen YouTube beauty guru.” Giarmo created Kimberly in New York and further developed her in New Orleans; she became the host of a weekly karaoke show at Good Friends Bar in the French Quarter. (Today Kimberly Clark’s video channel on YouTube has 76,000 followers and hundreds of thousands of views.)

"I was nervous about doing drag in New Orleans because I'm not a pageant queen," he says. "I mean, my hair is big enough to be a pageant queen, but the similarities end there. And so I was curious to see how I would kind of fit into the scene."

Giarmo says he and Kimberly were embraced quickly because New Orleans' drag queens "kind of understood that I was a freak like them.

"I think it's a city that has some of the best drag performances in America just because of how incredibly risky the performers are. And I will say it's one of the only cities I know of where the drag performers that I know can make a living doing it."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAUfnqMgMwA

Eventually he did the first drag queen story hour at the New Orleans Public Library.

"Another drag queen was booked to do it but had to back out of it at the last minute, and I got the call to fill in,” Giarmo says. “And it was really incredible. For my YouTube channel, I'm definitely interested in creating a kind of positive change in the world, and I think reading some incredible books to kids is a great way to do that ... meanwhile showing them that yeah, you could be whoever you want to be.

“You know, straight parents are bringing their kids to this, and I think it's because it's such a costume city. I mean, people don't see this as anything. You know, fun dress up. I wore a fairly conservative dress, I was slightly Hillary Clinton-inspired, and I showed up and the kids out-dressed me!

“There was a little girl that was dressed up as a wedding cake, a multitiered cake,” he remembers. “And I was like, all right, well, I'm out.” He sighs. “Out-dressed by an 8-year-old. Great!”

“American Utopia” is one of Broadway’s biggest smashes of the year, selling out all performances at the Hudson Theatre and already being extended through Feb. 16. Reviews of both the show and the original cast album have been very positive. What’s next for the show hasn’t been announced, but Giarmo, who is renting a room in New York, says he will return home to New Orleans when it’s all over, adding that performance in the Crescent City “is really just as incredible and groundbreaking, if not more so, than some of the work that I've seen in New York City, Center of the Universe.

"So it's always lovely to meet people in New York,” he adds, “and tell them about my positive experience about leaving this intense little hellhole of a town [New York] — still being able to have a good time and work and make really important art and also have a really beautiful apartment and eat and dance in the streets whenever I want."

— “American Utopia” runs at New York’s Hudson Theatre through Feb. 16, 2020. The official Broadway soundtrack is available on most streaming services. For more, visit www.chrisgiarmo.com and www.americanutopiabroadway.com.