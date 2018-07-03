The Hollywood Reporter today revealed more information about the controversial movie Roe v. Wade, which now is shooting in New Orleans.
Last month, the Tulane Hullabaloo revealed that Roe v. Wade, a pro-life take on the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 decision legalizing abortion, was shooting on Tulane's Uptown campus, roiling some pro-choice people on campus.
The Reporter story includes this anecdote:
As Nick Loeb walked to his car with a production assistant during a day of shooting his upcoming feature film, Roe v. Wade, outside Tulane University last week, a woman wearing a headset approached and asked: “Are you the director?”
“When I told her I was, she told me to go fuck myself," Loeb recalls. "Then she threw her headset on the ground and walked off. I found out later she was our electrician."
The film, which is set for release in 2019, stars Jon Voight, Robert Davi, Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider, Steve Guttenberg, William Forsythe and former Fox News commentator Stacey Dash. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is executive producer.