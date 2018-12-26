O, Tannenbaum, O, Tannenbaum, how droopy are your branches. You were beautiful once, but now you're a needle-dropping living room fire hazard. But you still have your uses.

Rather than setting your Christmas tree out for the trash collectors (or, worse, leaving it on some neutral ground), put it to good use to help Louisiana's eroding coastline.

Five of Louisiana's 64 parishes — including Orleans and Jefferson — offer recycling programs for old Christmas trees, which are bundled and delivered to the coastline where they serve to slow erosion and waves and trap sediment. More than 1 million trees have been recycled in this manner, according to the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL), which has a website detailing how your tree can join the effort.

Curbside recycling collection of old Christmas trees will take place Jan. 10, 11 and 12, 2019, in unincorporated Jefferson Parish, Gretna, Harahan, Kenner, Lafitte and Westwego. In Orleans Parish, pickup dates vary by collection agency.

No flocked or artificial trees can be recycled in this manner, and all lights, tinsel, garland, etc. must be removed before placing the trees out to be picked up.

For more information about Christmas tree collection in Jefferson and Orleans, visit the CRCL website.