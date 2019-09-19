New Orleanians seeking to provide feedback on what should be included in the planned Louisiana Civil Rights Trail will have a chance to share their stories in-person Monday morning.

The state's Office of Tourism is hosting a meeting at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center to hear from residents what historic events, structures and locations important to the Civil Rights Movement they want to be part of the initial trail sites. Retired New Orleans news anchor Norman Robinson will help moderate the discussion.

Several city officials will also be in attendance, according to Betsy Barnes, the director of public affairs for Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office.

A meeting in Baton Rouge is scheduled for the following day, adding to the more than a dozen public meetings the state's Office of Tourism has hosted around the state so far this year to gather community feedback.

Nungesser told Gambit earlier this month that his office is in the process of selecting a New Orleans building to house the state's first civil rights museum, which would eventually become part of the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.

The meeting on Monday, Sept. 23 begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until 11 a.m.