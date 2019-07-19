governoroil.050219 TS 222.jpg
The three leading candidates in the race for Louisiana governor have agreed to three televised debates, none of which will be broadcast from New Orleans.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republicans U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone will first face off Sept. 19 in Baton Rouge in a debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group.

Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Council for a Better Louisiana will co-host the second debate, which will be held Sept. 26 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The final debate Oct. 9 will be held in Shreveport and hosted by Gray Television, less than one week before the gubernatorial primary and after early voting concludes.

Early voting in the gubernatorial primary will be Sept. 28 through Oct. 5. The primary will be held Oct. 12, with a runoff Nov. 16, if necessary.

