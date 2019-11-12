D. Eric Bookhardt, a photographer, art critic and contributor to numerous publications including Gambit, died Nov. 8. He was 73.
Bookhardt was born and raised in New Orleans. He attended the University of New Orleans and, in the late 1960s, moved to New York City, where he worked as an archivist at the Museum of Modern Art.
Bookhardt later returned to New Orleans, where he pursued his own photography and became an art writer. He archived his coverage of New Orleans’ art scene and tracked international art news on his website www.insidenola.org. He contributed articles and reviews to Gambit, Sculpture magazine and others. He also served as a regional editor for Art Papers.
“Eric was among a handful of early contributors who helped establish Gambit as a leading voice for the arts in New Orleans," former Gambit owners Clancy and Margo DuBos said in a statement. "Through the years his columns gave art lovers valuable insights into the local art scene, and his critiques consistently raised the bar for galleries and artists. He was a gifted writer and a great friend to all of us at Gambit. He will be missed by all who knew him and by many more who read his columns.”
For Gambit, Bookhardt covered New Orleans' art scene for three decades in weekly reviews and features, examining major exhibitions at museums and galleries and exploring classic and contemporary fine arts and performances. He chronicled the development of large-scale events such as Prospect New Orleans, the international art triennial, and the subsequent growth of the artist-run galleries in Bywater and Faubourg Marigny.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced