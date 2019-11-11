Bacchanal Wine
600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com
Wine bar
This beloved Bywater wine shop is renowned for its spacious outdoor area filled with twinkling lights and live music nightly. Its menu is full of seasonal dishes and numerous cheeses that complement an international wine selection and craft cocktails. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Bar Redux
801 Poland Ave., (504) 592-7083; www.barredux.tumblr.com
Neighborhood bar
Bar Redux hosts live music and DJ sets, along with other special events that range from film screenings to cabaret performances. The decor is music-themed, and there’s seating on the patio. Margaritas and rum punch are among popular drink options; it also features a kitchen that is open late-night. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Bywater American Bistro
2900 Chartres St., (504) 605-3827; www.bywateramericanbistro.com
Restaurant bar
Loft-style and chic for a former rice mill, Bywater American Bistro is fancy in its presentation. It also hosts a guest bartender series, in which a "celebrity" bartender creates a cocktail menu and serves patrons one Sunday each month. Open Wed.-Sun. Full restaurant menu.
The Country Club
634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com
Neighborhood bar
This eclectic venue features a restaurant with American and contemporary Creole food, a spacious indoor bar, porch seating and an expansive outdoor area complete with a swimming pool, outdoor bar and hot tub. Cocktails include Winter Bubbles, a mix of Serenello prosecco, house-made falernum and Creole bitters. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The Domino
3044 St. Claude Ave., (504) 354-8737; www.dominola.com
Neighborhood bar
There’s always something going on at this "wine dive" bar with live music, trivia on Tuesday nights, monthly piano nights and weekly comedy nights. Some booths feature game board table tops for chess and backgammon matches. The most popular drink, the Bywater sour, is made with bourbon, lemon and blackberry wine. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Junction
3021 St. Claude Ave., (504) 272-0205; www.junctionnola.com
Neighborhood bar
This casual late-night dive offers night owl specials and hosts Brewers Night every other Thursday, featuring visits from beer vendors and drink specials that celebrate a rotating lineup of breweries. There are more than 40 beers on draft. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Mon.-Thu.
Okay Bar
1700 Port St., www.okaybar.com
Neighborhood bar
A no frills neighborhood bar, Okay is housed in a building that dates to the 1930s, and the bar decor has Southwestern and Art Deco influences. There are rotating DJ sets on the weekends. It’s dog-friendly and there’s outdoor seating where you can dine on tacos made in-house until 2 a.m. Open daily.
Parleaux Beer Lab
634 Lesseps St., (504) 702-8433; www.parleauxbeerlab.com
Brewery
The funky neighborhood microbrewery and taproom serves a changing selection of house-brewed, small-batch craft beers. The large courtyard is dog-friendly and hosts a rotating selection of food trucks. There’s trivia on Monday and comedy on Sunday, both beginning at 8 p.m. Open Thu.-Mon. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon. and Thu.-Fri.
Saturn Bar
3067 St. Claude Ave., (504) 949-7532; www.saturnbarnola.com
Neighborhood bar
It’s as if your grandpa’s attic met a David Lynch movie at this Bywater bar and music venue, which serves inexpensive beer and drinks and features King James and the Special Men every Monday, Tiki Night every Wednesday and Mod Dance Party the second Saturday of the month, with live music many other nights. Open Wed.-Mon. No food. Happy hour 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Wed.-Mon.
Bywater
