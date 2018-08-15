The arts — painting, writing, music, film and other modalities — have long been known to have healing powers. Boston Children's Hospital, for instance, has used arts therapy to help improve its patients' emotional and physical health since 1996. Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children is taking it a step further, inviting the public to join patients in creating art that will be displayed at the hospital.
The third annual PaintFest is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 18, at Tulane Lakeside (4700 S. I-10 Service Road W., Metairie; www.tulanehealthcare.com) and is held in partnership with the George Rodrigue Foundation for the Arts, Mardi Gras Customs and YaYa Studios. The theme is art inspired by New Orleans tricentennial.
Participants can work on murals and 3-D art projects that will remain on display at the hospital or create individual artworks they can take home with them. There also will be a music area, story area and face-painting.
Tulane Health System developed an Arts in Medicine Program in 2010 to provide art workshops, group art activities, performances, music therapy and crafts for its patients and their caregivers as well as Tulane staff.
The event is free and open to the public.