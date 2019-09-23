Investigative journalist and author Ethan Brown’s 2016 New York Times bestseller “Murder in the Bayou” was turned into a roughly five-hour Showtime documentary series earlier this month, bringing national attention to the “Jefferson Davis 8” case once again.

To celebrate the recent launch of the series, Brown will give a talk at Octavia Books on Monday, Oct. 7. The event will also include a Q&A session with Brown and a book signing.

The book explores the unsolved murders in Jennings, Louisiana between 2005-2009 of eight young women, who all had ties to prostitution and the drug trade in the town.

Brown writes about systematic law enforcement misconduct and corruption in the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office — including unsecured crime scenes and mishandling of evidence, which he uncovered after spending years interviewing people in the town and scouring public records.

The documentary covers much of the material in the book, but also includes gripping visuals and the research Brown has done in the years since publishing the book.

The talk will begin at 6 p.m.

