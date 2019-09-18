Mayor LaToya Cantrell is set to host a fundraiser with prominent New Orleans Democrats at Tipitina’s on Oct. 1 for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ reelection campaign.

The event, dubbed Victory at the Polls for JBE, will feature performances by Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers, rap group Partners-N-Crime with the Big EZ Band and Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet.

All seven of the New Orleans City Council members are scheduled to attend. So are several metro-based state senators and representatives including Sens. Troy Carter, JP Morrell, Karen Carter Peterson, Reps. Jimmy Harris, Neil Abramson, John Bagneris, Joe Bouie, Gary Carter, Royce Duplessis and Walt Leger.

Tickets are $10 for entry and $100 for VIP, which grants attendees access to a private reception with the governor.

The primary for the governor’s race, along with a host of other statewide and local races, will take place on Oct. 12. The fundraiser will be during the early voting period for that election.