“It’s a long, hot summer,” Deacon John Moore says. I’ve called to ask him how New Orleans musicians make it through the slow months. He laughs for 20 seconds, then says, “Get a day job.”
In fact, Moore has never had a day job. “I was able to diversify myself,” he says. “When I wasn’t doing gigs, I did live theater. I did recording sessions. I rented out equipment. I went out and taught blues in the schools. I did lots of music-related things. Diversifying is the key to making it through — not just the long, hot summer, but making yourself viable in the marketplace.
“Everybody knows it ain’t easy in the Big Easy.”
Not every local musician is as resourceful or lucky as Moore has been. Dominic Minix, who plays jazz guitar, ended up in a retail job at Billy Reid on Magazine Street this year after an unsuccessful stint in Los Angeles. This summer, he’s touring with Solange Knowles’ band, but he remembers the brutality of past summers all too well.
“Springtime around Jazz Fest is fast, and then there’s a very sharp decline,” Minix says. “There’s no work. I would try to book my own gigs, and a lot of people wouldn’t show up, so corporate gigs would usually end up being the best money. Convention Center gigs, cocktail parties. People don’t come to New Orleans in the summer. People try to leave during the summer.”
New Orleans’ slow season isn't, of course, just a musicians’ issue. It affects the entire hospitality industry on which the city’s economy rests. I spoke with workers in several service industry positions to find out how they get through the summer.
—
Margaret Maloney has been in hospitality since she was old enough to work legally. “I’ve been paying my own rent and working full time since I was 16,” she says. After getting her GED, she attended Tulane University for a semester, but couldn’t satisfy the school’s requirements while supporting herself.
“I was working two jobs, commuting,” she remembers. “I was living on someone’s couch in Covington, working at a sushi restaurant in Mandeville, and I got off from my first shift serving there and was rushing across the lake, going ridiculously fast on the Causeway. I still got in too late to take the final.”
Five years and many service jobs later, Maloney is well-acquainted with the travails of summer in New Orleans, particularly in the French Quarter, “because we’re relying more on tourists and less on the local crowd to come in,” she says. At one French Quarter restaurant, “I was probably making $100 a night in tips and $2 an hour” ($2.13 is Louisiana’s minimum hourly wage for tipped employees) “and then slow season hit, and I was making $15 a day.”
The obvious solution is a second job, but finding one is not simple. “Nobody’s hiring, and [the restaurant] wouldn’t cut people,” Maloney says. “They would have five servers on unnecessarily, just in case it gets busy, which, of course, lowers the tips for everybody, when we could be out looking for other work.”
Such is the vicious cycle for front-of-house workers in the summer: lower tips, longer hours, fewer opportunities. Back-of-house, the inverse is true. Cooks, dishwashers and other wage employees usually have the advantage of stable hourly pay, but, in the slow months, this leads management to cut their hours or lay them off.
Lashonda Cross, a sous chef at Nina Compton’s Compere Lapin, has worked as a cook for much of her career. “I’ve never experienced job loss,” she says. “Cutting of hours, yes. Being a parent, those were some difficult times. I had to lean on family to help me out. You try to work as much as possible while it’s busy, and you try to do your best to save, but this is life, and life happens. So sometimes, over the summer, you’ve got to pick up these odd jobs here and there, whether it’s serving jobs or construction.”
—
Anyone who lives in New Orleans for long develops a personal strategy for making it through the summer. Brooke Paulus, who pedicabs for Bike Taxi Unlimited (yellow), makes hydration a priority and rides past the back of the U.S. Customs House on Canal Street to treat herself and her passengers to a cool blast from the building’s giant air-conditioning vent.
“Summer here is like a secret level on a video game,” she says. “It’s a lot harder than the other ones, but there are also better, sweeter, more special rewards. We have Essence Fest, which is amazing. Tales of the Cocktail is great. [Southern] Decadence is awesome. There are little rewards, sweeter morsels, for people who stick around.”
But many New Orleanians, especially people of color who fill a disproportionate number of low-paying hospitality jobs, can’t afford to relax when business slows down. Many are forced to scramble for second jobs and side hustles. Ultimately, many service industry workers must sacrifice basic needs at the very time that living conditions in New Orleans are at their worst.
“You just suffer,” Maloney says. “You eat less, hope to have less bills, don’t run the air conditioner a lot. You make sacrifices. My car is smoking right now, and I’m not gonna bring it into the shop. I’m walking and on the bus. If you don’t have a lot of money and you need a cheap room, you end up moving into dangerous situations in places you really don’t want to be.”
While the New Orleans hospitality industry took in $8.7 billion in 2017, many of the 80,000-plus residents whose work supported those revenues struggled to survive the summer, and poverty’s slippery slope gets exponentially steeper during slow season. As survival grows more tenuous, desperation sets in. People step into traps. “You can’t afford your court fees because it’s slow season? Boom, you have a warrant out for your arrest,” Maloney says. “A few parking tickets unpaid? Boom, warrant. And I know all the hospitality workers in New Orleans got some kind of ticket from this damn city because we don’t have parking near our jobs. People get criminalized because they can’t afford to pay.”
It’s tough enough to get by on service industry pay as a single person in New Orleans, but it’s another thing entirely to support a family on the same income. “It’s easy for me because I’m a young person,” Maloney says. “I don’t have extreme health problems or a family. If I had a kid, the childcare would definitely not be covered right now. ... There’s no free childcare programs. There’s no free summer camps. There’s nothing.”
—
Maloney now is 22, working as a host and busser at Port of Call. In the little spare time she has, she works with the New Orleans Hospitality Workers Alliance (NOHWA). NOHWA has drafted a 14-point bill of rights, which calls on employers to provide hospitality workers with (among other things) safe parking or access to reliable public transportation, a $15 base hourly wage, affordable childcare options, sick pay, healthy and balanced meals during their shifts, paid vacation and sick time and a pension plan.
Maloney is convinced these goals are achievable and essential. “Some people look at it, and they think it’s ambitious, and it’s true,” she says. “But, at the same time, the Bill of Rights is really the bare-bones minimum of what hospitality workers deserve. It’s very far from what the reality is, but reality can change.”
Rather than go the union route, NOHWA has chosen to build a grassroots campaign for systemic changes. “The goal is to organize citywide,” Maloney says. “We support unions and union organizing, but we’re not a union ourselves.”
Despite the risks involved, and the fact that Louisiana is a right-to-work state (meaning employees in unionized workplaces are not legally obligated to pay dues), hospitality workers have managed to organize some small, employer-specific unions. Through the local chapter of UNITE HERE, a national union for service sector employees, workers at Harrah’s Casino, the Loews Hotel, the Hilton Riverside and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, along with food and beverage workers at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, have successfully secured union membership.
In the musicians’ camp, Deacon John Moore does his part, as president of AFM Local 174-496, the New Orleans chapter of the American Federation of Musicians.
“I joined the musicians’ union in 1958, when I was a teenager,” he says. “Back then, they didn’t have right-to-work laws, and your membership to the union could open the door to employment that was closed to people who weren’t in the union. That situation no longer exists.”
The union also has worked for better pay, establishing scale wages for all types of musical employment. Though most New Orleans musicians are not union members, the scale helps everyone negotiate for higher wages. And pay has risen, although not as fast as inflation.
Other changes stem directly from union action. Some venues in the city now have loading zones where musicians can park to carry in their equipment without risk of being towed. And the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic has helped uninsured musicians receive basic health care since 1988. “If you don’t have any teeth, you can’t blow your horn,” Moore says with a laugh.
As the cost of living in New Orleans goes up, wages for hospitality workers and culture bearers continue to stagnate. It will take a tremendous amount of effort, and a sea change in attitudes toward service employees, but organizers like Moore and Maloney believe real change is possible — not just during the rough summer months, but year-round.
“We recognize that this is no short-term fight,” Maloney says. “I’m definitely gonna have wrinkles by the time I’m done.”