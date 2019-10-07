Acme Oyster House
3000 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-4056; www.acmeoyster.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Acropolis Cuisine
3841 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-9046; www.acropoliscuisine.com
An Acropolis appetizer sampler includes hummus, baba ghanoush, spinach and cheese pie, tzatziki sauce and pita bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Akira Sushi Hibachi
3326 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 304-8820; www.akirametairie.com
A Godzilla roll features salmon, tuna, snow crab, yellowtail, avocado, asparagus, cucumber and cream cheese in soy paper with eel sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant
3501 Severn Ave., Suite 1, Metairie, (504) 304-8441; www.albashabr.com
A chicken shawarma plate includes chicken marinated with garlic and Lebanese spices, feta salad, hummus, rice and pita bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Andrea’s Restaurant
3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com
Veal parmigiana is breaded and baked with eggplant, mozzarella and tomato sauce and served with linguine. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Thu. and Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Andy’s Bistro
3322 N. Turnbull Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-7363; www.andysbistro.com
Grilled lamb chops are served with mashed potatoes and demi-glace. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Atomic Burger
3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-7474; www.theatomicburger.com
An Atomic burger is topped with American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and house A.B. sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Austin’s Seafood & Steakhouse
5101 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5533; www.mredsrestaurants.com/austins
Pecan-crusted trout is served with Romano potatoes, pecans, Creole meuniere and sauteed green beans. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Banh Mi Boys
5001 Airline Drive, Suite B, Metairie, (504) 510-5360; www.bmbmetairie.com
A bulgogi banh mi features Korean-style marinated beef, kimchi, pickled carrots, radish, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and house spread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Bear’s Poboys at Gennaro’s
3206 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-9226; www.facebook.com/bearspoboys
A roast beef po-boy is topped with roast beef debris on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Ben’s Burgers
2008 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 889-2837; www.eatatbens.com
A Big Ben is a two-patty cheeseburger topped with bacon, chili-cheese fries and house sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Bevi Seafood Co.
4701 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-5003; www.beviseafoodco.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Sun., early dinner Fri. $
Bistro Orleans
3216 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-1469; www.bistroorleansmetairie.com
A Bayou Stack includes blackened redfish, an eggplant medallion and a crab cake over angel hair pasta and is topped with crawfish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Blue Line Sandwich Co.
2023 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-3773; www.bluelinesandwichco.com
A St. Patty’s Day Massacre sandwich includes corned beef, duck pastrami, beer-braised cabbage and remoulade aioli on marble rye. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon
4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 324-6841; www.bobbyheberts.com
Bobby & Deke’s Mardi Gras pasta includes shrimp, crawfish tails, bell peppers, onions and garlic in Alfredo sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Brasa Churrasqueria
2037 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 570-6338; www.brasachurrasqueria.com
Chuleta is a grilled pork chop served with mushrooms in cream. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Breaux Mart
2904 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5565; www.breauxmart.com
See Chalmette section for restaurant description.
Byblos
1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 834-9773; 2020 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-9777; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 830-7333; www.byblosrestaurants.com
A beef and lamb gyro wrap is served with hummus and Greek salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Caffe! Caffe!
3547 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 267-9190; 4301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 885-4845; www.caffecaffe.com
A chipotle chicken wrap includes Swiss cheese and mixed greens in a whole wheat tortilla. No reservations. North Hullen Street: breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Clearview Parkway: breakfast daily, lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Canseco’s Markets
1519 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-5979; www.cansecos.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
4641 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 779-2252: www.carrabbas.com
Sauteed veal Marsala is topped with mushrooms in wine sauce and served with a side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Carreta’s Grill
2320 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-6696; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com
See Harahan section for restaurant description.
Casa Garcia
8814 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 464-0354; www.casa-garcia.com
Chiles rellenos include two fried poblano peppers — one stuffed with cheese and topped with chili con carne and one filled with beef and topped with Spanish sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Casablanca Restaurant
3030 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2209; www.kosherneworleans.com
Marinated and grilled chicken shish is served with peppers, onions, salad and tahini in pita bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Sun.-Thu. $$
Chef Ron’s Gumbo Stop
2309 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-2022; www.gumbostop.com
Mumbo gumbo is a file gumbo that includes chicken, shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish, sausage and okra. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
China Rose
3501 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 887-3295; www.chinaroseno.com
Orange beef is battered, fried and served with honey-orange sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Churros Cafe
3100 Kingman St., Metairie, (504) 885-6516
Lechon asado is slow-roasted pork marinated in sour orange, garlic and herbs. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
City Diner
3116 S. I-10 Service Road E., Metairie, (504) 831-1030; www.citydiner.biz
Shrimp and andouille are served over hash browns with Cajun cream sauce. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
City Greens
600 Metairie Road, Suite E, Metairie, (504) 323-2900; www.eatcitygreens.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Daiwa Sushi Bar &Japanese Cuisine
4100 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 281-4646; www.daiwasushi.com
A West Bank roll features yellow tail, avocado and snow crab wrapped in seaweed and topped with eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Deanie’s Seafood
1713 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-4141; www.deanies.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Don’s Seafood
4801 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-1550; www.donsseafoodonline.com
Bayou Benedict features poached eggs on a biscuit with Poche’s andouille sausage, Louisiana crawfish and hollandaise, served with hash browns and fruit. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Dorignac’s Food Center
710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-8216; www.dorignacs.com
Red beans and rice is a Monday special. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $
Drago’s Seafood Restaurant
3232 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, (504) 888-9254; www.dragosrestaurant.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with garlic, parsley, Parmesan and butter. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Fausto’s Bistro
530 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-7121; www.faustosbistro.com
Sauteed Italian sausage is served with bell peppers, onions, garlic, Italian herbs and marinara over angel hair pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
French Press Coffeehouse
2120 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 456-7835; 3238 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 598-5274; 4205 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 325-5653; www.frenchpresscoffeehouse.com
A grilled chicken Caesar wrap includes bacon, lettuce, tomato and Caesar dressing in a whole-wheat wrap. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Fury’s Restaurant
724 Martin Behrman Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5646; www.furysrestaurant.com
Trout Carrie is served with sauteed lump crabmeat, salad, vegetables and potatoes or spaghetti. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Galley Seafood
2535 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-0955; www.thegalleyseafood.net
A combination seafood platter includes fried shrimp, oysters and catfish, salad and a side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Gangnam Korean BBQ
3012 N. Arnoult Road, Suite A, Metairie, (504) 309-7007; www.gangnamkoreanbbqla.com
All-you-can-eat cook-your-own meals can include beef bulgogi, pork belly, rib-eye, galbi and more at a tabletop grill, and an order includes rice, salad and banchan. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Giorlando’s Restaurant
741 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-8593; www.giorlandos.com
A muffuletta includes salami, ham, mortadella, mozzarella and Swiss cheeses and olive salad on a seeded bun and is served warm. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$
Gogi Korean Restaurant
4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 872-9992; www.gogirestaurantnola.com
Dweji bulgogi is thin-sliced pork in spicy sauce with onions and green onions. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Harbor Bar &Grill
3024 17th St., Metairie, (504) 835-6111; www.theharborbarandgrill.com
A Harbor burger is a 12-ounce beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayonnaise on a toasted white or wheat bun or French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Hummus & More
3363 Severn Ave., Suite 7, Metairie, (504) 833-9228; www.hummusandmore.com
A gyro platter is served with tzatziki and two sides such as fries, hummus, brown rice pilaf or salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Impastato’s Restaurant
3400 16th St., Metairie, (504) 455-1545; www.impastatos.com
Veal Payton is a breaded cutlet topped with crabmeat, crawfish, artichoke hearts, mushrooms and lemon butter. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Kanno California Sushi Bar
3517 20th St., Metairie, (504) 455-5730; www.kannosushi.com
An Elvis roll includes salmon, avocado, snow crab and blue crab in soy paper. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Korea House
3547 18th St., Metairie, (504) 888-0654
Seafood bibimbap includes shrimp, crab, vegetables, an egg and rice in a hot clay pot. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Tue. $$
Kosher Cajun New York Deli &Grocery
3519 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2010; www.koshercajun.com
The J&N sandwich features corned beef, pastrami, coleslaw, horseradish and mustard on rye bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Sun.-Fri., early dinner Mon.-Thu. Checks accepted. $$
La Madeleine
3300 Severn Ave., Suite 201, Metairie, (504) 456-1624; www.lamadeleine.com
See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.
Legacy Kitchen
759 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 309-5231; www.legacykitchen.com
See Warehouse District section for restaurant description. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Little Tokyo
2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 831-6788; Izakaya Little Tokyo, 4704 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 101, Metairie, (504) 885-6125; www.littletokyonola.com
Hibachi rice includes chicken or beef mixed with onions, carrots, egg and garlic butter. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Loft 18
3128 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 827-1059; www.loft18.com
Loaded nachos are topped with chicken or pulled pork, queso, corn, beans, jalapenos, pickled onions and tomato. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Mano’s Po-Boys
6943 Saints Drive, Metairie, (504) 734-0922; www.manospoboys.com
A hot sausage po-boy is topped with lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $
Mark Twain’s Pizza Landing
2035 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 832-8032; www.marktwainpizza.com
A Mysterious Stranger pizza is topped with Canadian bacon or hot sausage, spinach, feta and vegetables. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Martin Wine Cellar
714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, (504) 896-7350; www.martinwine.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Melius Bar &Grill
1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-9446; www.meliusbarbucktown.com
A Lafourche burger features a patty of ground sirloin, Cajun spices, green onions and garlic. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Milano Pizzeria
3002 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 780-7500; www.ordermilanosmetairie.com
Artichoke heart salad includes tomatoes, Spanish onions, Greek olives, feta cheese, romaine and iceberg lettuces and sun-dried tomato dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $$
Mr. Ed’s Seafood &Italian Restaurant
1001 Live Oak St., Metairie, (504) 838-0022; www.mredsrestaurants.com/mr-eds
See Kenner section for restaurant description.
Moe’s Original Bar B Que
1101 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, (504) 407-3533; www.moesoriginalbbq.com/metairie
See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.
Nor-Joe Imports
505 Frisco Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9240; www.norjoe.com
A muffuletta features Italian salami, mortadella, prosciutto, ham, provolone cheese and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily, early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Oscar’s
2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com
A burger features a grilled half-pound beef patty and is served with a stuffed baked potato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $
Parran’s Po-Boys &Restaurant
3939 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-3416; www.parranspoboys.com
An Italian sausage po-boy is topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Pho Michael Vietnamese Cuisine
3559 18th St., Metairie, (504) 304-4301; www.phomichael.com
Combination pho includes steak, brisket, meatballs and tendon and is served with bean sprouts, lime, jalapenos, green onions and cilantro on the side. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Pho Orchid
Pho Orchid Express, 1401 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 301-3368; 3117 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 457-4188; www.pho-orchid.com
Lemon grass chicken is served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts and dipping sauce. Reservations accepted at Houma Boulevard location. Airline Drive: lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Houma Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. $
Phoenicia Restaurant
4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite C, Metairie, (504) 889-9950; www.phoenicianola.com
A combination kebab platter includes three skewers of meat and two choices of hummus, salad, french fries, vegetables or rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Pokeworks
3413 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 119, Metairie, (504) 218-5352; www.pokeworks.com/new-orleans
A wasabi shrimp and scallop poke bowl includes cucumber, sweet onions, scallions, masago and sesame seeds over greens or white or brown rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Porter &Luke’s Restaurant
1517 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 875-4555; www.porterandlukes.com
Fried soft-shell crab Pontchartrain is served with angel hair pasta and Louisiana crawfish tails and Gulf shrimp in butter cream sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily, breakfast and brunch Sun. $$
Qwik Chek Deli &Catering
2018 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 456-6362
House-cooked roast beef is topped with house-made gravy on seeded French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
R&O’s Restaurant &Catering
216 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 831-1248; www.r-opizza.com
An eggplant Parmesan po-boy is topped with melted cheese and tomato sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Radosta’s Restaurant
249 Aris Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-1537
A Don’s special po-boy includes house-made Italian sausage, provolone cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Riccobono’s Peppermill
3524 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 455-2266; www.riccobonospeppermill.com
Sauteed veal Josephine is topped with lump crabmeat and shrimp and served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Rock-n-Sake
2913 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 267-9761; www.rocknsake.com
See Warehouse District section for restaurant description. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Rolls N Bowls
605 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-0519
Grilled pork fills steamed bun sliders topped with carrot, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and aioli. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
3633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-3600; www.ruthschris.com
See Warehouse District section for restaurant description. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Sake Cafe
Independence Mall, 4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A4, Metairie, (504) 779-7253
See Harahan section for restaurant description.
Sammy’s Po-Boys & Catering
901 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 835-0916; www.sammyspoboys.com
A Wrappaletta includes ham, salami, Swiss cheese and olive salad in a garlic-herb or honey-wheat wrap. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner daily. $
Sandro’s Trattoria
6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-7784; www.sandrostrattoria.com
Paneed veal Parmesan is topped with salsa rossa and mozzarella cheese and served with pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Semolina
Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 37, Metairie, (504) 454-7930; www.semolina.com
Chicken enchilada pasta includes onions, bell peppers, black beans, tortilla cheese sauce and penne pasta topped with cheddar cheese, crema, ancho adobo sauce, jalapenos and tortilla strips. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Short Stop Poboys
119 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-4572; www.shortstoppoboysno.com
A barbecue beef po-boy includes roast beef, barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Shyan’s Kitchen
3320 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 302-9901; www.eatshyans.com
Aloo gobi features sauteed cauliflower, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, garlic and ginger. Reservations accepted. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Smashburger
Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 79A, Metairie, (504) 833-7906; www.smashburger.com
A Bacon Smash burger is topped with cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Spitale’s Deli
3309 Division St., Metairie, (504) 837-9912; www.spitalesdeli.com
An oyster BLT includes fried oysters, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Station 6 Seafood &Oyster Bar
105 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, (504) 345-2936; www.station6nola.com
Red snapper is served with Louisiana crawfish pilaf and smoked tomato butter. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$
Stepbrothers Sports Bar &Grill
4971 W. Napoleon Ave., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 889-9856
A Cowboy burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring and barbecue sauce and served with chips or fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Taj Mahal Indian Cuisine
923 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 836-6859; www.tajnola.com
Masala dosa is a rice and lentil crepe stuffed with vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$
Tandoori Chicken
2916 Cleary Ave., Suite 1, Metairie, (504) 889-7880; www.facebook.com/tandoorichickennola
Lamb shish kebab features ground lamb mixed with spices, onion and garlic cooked in a clay oven. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Taqueria Corona
3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5088; www.taqueriacorona.com
See Harahan section for restaurant description.
Thai Zaap Cafe
6601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 29-30, Metairie, (504) 454-8752; www.thaizaapcafe.com
Pad woon sen features chicken, pork, beef or shrimp stir fried with glass noodles, egg, celery, carrots, bean sprouts, baby corn and scallions. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
That’s Amore Pizzeria
4441 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-5885; www.thatsamorepizzaonline.com
A Chicago-style deep-dish Meat Lovers pie includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and meatballs. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Ugly Dog Saloon
3020 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 304-8435; www.theuglydogsaloon.com
See Warehouse District section for restaurant description.
Vincent’s Italian Cuisine
4411 Chastant St., Metairie, (504) 885-2984; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com
Veal Roberto is sauteed baby white veal topped with jumbo lump crabmeat in a portobello sherry buerre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Walk-On’s Bistreaux &Bar
Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 273-1233; www.walk-ons.com
See CBD section for restaurant description.
Whole Foods Market
3420 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-8225; www.wholefoodsmarket.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Zocalo
2051 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 252-9327; www.zocalo-nola.com
Elote asado is grilled corn on the cob with Cotija cheese, mayonnaise, epazote, chili powder and lime. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$