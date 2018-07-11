Louisiana SPCA celebrates the internet's favorite animal with its "Krewe of Kittens Shower Extravaganza" party Saturday.
Event participants can learn how to become a foster family for LA-SPCA animals and try their hand at bottle-feeding kittens. There also are games and art activities, and drinks are served.
While it's free to attend the event, participants are encouraged to bring donations from the shelter's foster program wish list.
Should you wish to end the day with more cats than you started it with, feline adoptions also are half-off during this party ($40, compared to the typical $80, with slightly higher fees for kittens).
The party takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the shelter (1700 Mardi Gras Blvd.). Email foster@la-spca.org for more information.