Mayor LaToya Cantrell, surrounded by more than 40 city officials and emergency response partners, said at a press conference today that New Orleans’ city-assisted hurricane evacuation strategy for this year’s hurricane season will pay close attention to water levels when assessing the severity of a storm.

“Something that we have to stay focused on is the water, not so much the level of a storm,” Cantrell said. “...It's the water that has the greatest impact on our city and on our people.”

Officials stressed the importance of making an evacuation plan now that includes any elderly family members and pets and registering anyone who may need extra assistance during an emergency by calling 311 or visiting ready.nola.gov.

“Although we cannot in any way control the weather, what we can control is how prepared we are in the event we have a hurricane reaching the city of New Orleans,” Cantrell said.

Ben Schott, the meteorologist who heads the National Weather Service office in Slidell, said this hurricane season — June 1 through Nov. 30 — is predicted to be an “average season.” However, he urged residents to make a plan should a storm hit the city.

“It only takes one,” he said, a sentiment echoed by several other speakers.

Shaun Ferguson, superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), said that all eight districts in the area are equipped with gas-powered generators, boats, trailers and high-water vehicles.

Sewerage and Water Board (S&WB) Director Ghassan Korban said 116 of the city’s 120 pipes are “ready and available to be used at a moment's notice” and that the board is in the process of fixing a turbine, which he said should be back in service on Thursday.

When asked about what impact a hurricane could have on the Mississippi River given its recent elevated levels, Dana Ray, civil engineer at the Army Corps of Engineers, said that even with the higher water levels, “a storm surge in the river would not elevate it any higher to where it will overtop the bank.”

Officials reminded residents to only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies and to use 311 for information or to register for additional services should the city call an evacuation.

Cantrell reminded residents that the Smoothie King Center, which was unveiled last week as the city’s new evacuation site, was “a place of last resort. This is not somewhere that you can go just to go. It's to get out.”

District C City Councilwoman Kristen Gisleson Palmer praised the Cantrell administration for its hurricane preparation efforts. “I have seen an incredible amount of preparedness in my district and throughout the city in the past year that I've not seen in previous administrations,” she said.