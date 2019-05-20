If you think the greater New Orleans area is politically polarized, you're right. Consider:
• The New Orleans urban area is the second-most politically polarized in the country.
• Three of the top 5 politically polarized urban areas in the U.S. are in Louisiana (New Orleans, #2; Baton Rouge, #3; Shreveport, #5). Lafayette comes in at #11.
• The top 9 politically polarized urban areas are blue-leaning cities in Deep South red states.
That's according to a study published today by the polling and statistics site FiveThirtyEight.
"To see just how politically segregated America’s urban areas are, we used each city’s 2016 election results to calculate its dissimilarity index," wrote the study's authors, "basically, a number that tells us how separated its Republicans and Democrats are from one another, with higher numbers indicating more segregation."
That polarization is easy to see in the election results on the Louisiana Secretary of State's website. In the 2016 presidential election, 81 percent of Orleans Parish voters chose Hillary Clinton, the Democrat, with only 15 percent going for the victor, President Donald Trump. Just over the parish line in Jefferson Parish, though, 55 percent of voters went for Trump and 41 percent for Clinton.
The FiveThirtyEight site allows you to choose an urban area and see how politically polarized its residents are. It's an interesting tool and worth a spin.