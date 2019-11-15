If there’s any question as to whether Republicans have succeeded in nationalizing Louisiana politics, the just-ended gubernatorial election should remove all doubt. President Donald Trump made two trips to Louisiana in the final weeks of the campaign, and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, a GOP mega-donor who was not widely known outside of political circles a year ago, breezed past U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, in the nonpartisan primary by wrapping himself around Trump — and viciously attacking Abraham. The latter stratagem was also vintage Trump.

The trend toward nationalization is not new, nor is it confined to Louisiana — but it is a disturbing trend. Particularly in the South, the GOP has used divisive national issues such as immigration and Medicaid fraud, and Democratic bogeymen like former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as dog whistles that play to conservative white voters’ fears and prejudices. In the Louisiana gubernatorial runoff of 2015, Republican David Vitter and political action committees (PACs) supporting him spent millions trying to tie Democrat John Bel Edwards to Obama and Syrian refugees, neither of which had anything to do with the issues confronting Louisiana. Edwards won handily, mostly because Vitter’s campaign was fatally weakened by a prostitution scandal.

Then, a year later, Donald Trump became president.

As a candidate and as president, Trump has waged a war against our nation’s political institutions, against the Intelligence Community, against the media — against truth itself. Now, no scandal, no truth, seems to matter to his cult-like following. He carried Louisiana in 2016 with 58% of the vote and was the overwhelming choice among rural white voters. Politically, it makes sense for Bayou State Republicans to hitch their wagons to him — but it does not serve voters’ interests when candidates ignore local issues in the process.

Rispone is a case in point. Donald Trump got almost as much face time in Rispone’s TV ads as did the candidate. In the runoff, Rispone’s first two ads featured only the president. That’s fine, but what about the issues facing Louisiana in the next four years? From Rispone: crickets. During the primary and runoff, he literally offered zero specifics about Louisiana issues. It was all “Trump. Trump. Trump.” National GOP forces did their part, pouring millions into the Louisiana runoff, not a dime of it spent discussing local issues.

“The decision by the Rispone campaign to run a Trump-like campaign immediately nationalized any issues that he would champion,” says Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics.com and a respected statewide political columnist. “He went after immigration, the border wall, and other Trump favorites in his early ads, and he doubled down on Donald Trump in the runoff.”

Decades ago, Democratic U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neill famously said, “All politics is local.” For generations, that maxim held true across America. Perhaps the trend toward nationalization is just part of the pendulum effect often seen in American politics.

We hope so, because people live their lives locally — alongside their friends, neighbors and family. When local issues no longer matter, it demeans individual voters. Worse than that, it drives wedges between people who used to be able to put political differences behind them after the votes were counted.