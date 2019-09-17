Walt Leger and Neil Abramson may be term limited in their current jobs as state representatives, but they'll have new jobs, if only for one night: moderating a debate of those who are looking to succeed them in office.

The Loyola University New Orleans College of Law Advocacy Center will host two 45-minute debates on Thursday, Sept. 26.

From 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Leger will moderate a debate for the candidates in the District 91 race, his current office.

Then, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Abramson will do the same for his District 98 seat.

A meet-and-greet for District 91 candidates and the public will be held from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. before their debate, and a similar event for District 98 will take place after that debate.

The debates will be held in Room 308 of the Loyola College of Law (526 Pine St.).

There are five candidates in the District 91 race: Carling Dinkler, Mandie Landry, Robert McKnight, John Perry III and Pepper Bowen Roussel.

Seven people are vying for the District 98 seat: Evan Bergeron, Max Hayden Chiz, Aimee Adatto Freeman, Marion "Penny" Freistadt, Ravi Sangisetty, Kea Sherman and Carlos Zervigon.

All candidates in both races are Democrats.