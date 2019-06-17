Have you ever wondered what it would be like to stretch into a Warrior II or Triangle pose while listening to the dulcet tones of … “Cash Money taking over for that 9-9 and the 2000”?
Well, you can experience it first-hand Friday, June 21 at the Treme’s Historic Carver Theater.
At 7 p.m., Adrione Domino and Kenisha Thibodeaux, native New Orleanians and founders of Domineaux Yoga, and DJ Legatron Prime (resident boss of the ones and twos at premiere music haunts like Dragon’s Den and The Saint) will lead an all-levels yoga class, choreographed to instrumental versions of some of Cash Money Records’ greatest hits. Think a horns- and bass guitar-only track of “Slow Motion” by Juvenile, while performing the wind-down shavasana poses.
“I hope to hear ‘Bling Bling’ (by B.G., featuring Hot Boys and Big Tymers), ‘Back that Thing Up’ (by Juvenile), ‘Get Your Roll On’ (by Big Tymers) … because it’s New Orleans,” Domino says. “We decided to go with the Cash Money (theme) because it’s something that people can relate to. We really wanted to target those who’ve never done (yoga) before.”
The event is put on with the support of the marketing and event production group Abstract NOLA. This is Domineaux Yoga’s first collaboration with up-and-coming DJ Legatron, but Domino hopes it won’t be the last — she’s already dreaming of a quarterly yoga series featuring other New Orleans-based musicians and record labels.
“The next one may be No Limit (Records) yoga,” she says.
June 21 is International Yoga Day, as well as the summer solstice, so the women wanted to celebrate in an only-in-New-Orleans way. So of course, there will be cocktails afterward. Domino and Thibodeaux are teaming up with the Carver’s bartenders to create a specialty drink called the Zen & Juice, which will be available to attendees after the hour-long class wraps up. There’s also a local vendor fair beginning at 6:30 p.m., featuring goods from businesses such as Geaux Naturalle beauty and King & Queen Emporium on Bayou Road.
Domineaux Yoga will have about 30 yoga mats available for use on a first-come, first-served basis, in the spirit of making the class as accessible as possible.
“We know a lot of people are probably scared to do yoga, but they’ve always wanted to do yoga, or they don’t think they can do it because they’re not flexible,” Domino says. “Our classes are great for beginners and they’re open to everyone — all sizes, all shapes, all colors.”
Domineaux Yoga also offers weekly donation-based community yoga classes at the Carver on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. on Fulton Street. Tickets for the Cash Money Yoga event are $10 and are available on Eventbrite.