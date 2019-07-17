After initially declining to comment Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards wasted no time before addressing President Donald Trump’s tweets on his monthly radio show on WRKF, saying he thought the comments — which many have regarded as racist — were “out of bounds.”

“I believe the president’s remarks were out of bounds and we ought to all aspire to do better than that,” he said.

Edwards did not explicitly call Trump’s tweets — in which he said four Democratic congresswomen of color should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” — racist, but did compare the comment to slurs aimed at black people in public places during the civil rights era.

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

The tweets were directed at Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Omar is a Somali refugee and a United States citizen, and Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley were all born in the U.S.

Edwards’ comments follow the passing by the U.S. House of Representatives yesterday of a resolution condemning the tweets, with all House Democrats present and four Republicans voting in favor of the resolution.

As the tweets and responses (and responses to the responses) have continued to dominate the news cycle since Sunday, several other Louisiana politicians have weighed in on the discussion — most notably U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, whose interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News yesterday caught the attention of the president (and his Twitter feed).

Kennedy said he did not think Trump was racist, but did not think he should “exchange playground insults” with the congresswomen, who he called the “Four Horsewomen of the Apocalypse.”

“They think that America and it’s people are even more wicked now, that we are all racist and misogynistic and evil,” Kennedy said. “I just think they’re left-wing cranks. They’re the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle.”

The comments left Kennedy trending on Twitter, after Trump tweeted parts of the exchange today, omitting comments the senator made about the president’s fervent use of Twitter.

“In America, if you hate our Country, you are free to leave. The simple fact of the matter is, the four Congresswomen think that America is wicked in its origins, they think that America is even more wicked now, that we are all racist and evil. They’re entitled to their..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

....they are destroying the Democrat Party. I’m appalled that so many of our Presidential candidates are falling all over themselves to try to agree with the four horsewomen of the apocalypse. I’m entitled to say that they’re Wack Jobs.” Louisiana Senator John Kennedy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy told reporters during a press call that he “disagreed” with Trump’s tweets but “I find it incredibly rich that a group of four, among who have made anti-Semitic remarks, are accusing others of being racist,” referring to comments some of them have made about Israel.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, along with the other three Republican representatives from Louisiana, voted against the resolution Tuesday, tweeting that it “fixes nothing” and “divides our nation.” In media appearances, he echoed similar statements from fellow Republicans attacking the members for what he called “anti-American” and “anti-Semitic” comments.

Tonight’s disapproval resolution serves no one and fixes nothing. It divides our nation and distracts us from addressing the issues the American people sent us here to solve. It's time House Democrats start focusing on the real problems facing Americans, instead of their own. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2019

Edwards’ Republican opponents in the governor’s race this fall fully defended the president’s tweets, attempting to frame themselves as an ally of Trump, who garnered 58% of the vote in Louisiana during the 2016 election.

"There’s no question that the members of Congress that @realDonaldTrump called out have absolutely said anti-American and anti-Semitic things," U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, an Alto Republican, tweeted on Monday. "I’ll pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell me where they’d rather be."

There’s no question that the members of Congress that @realDonaldTrump called out have absolutely said anti-American and anti-Semitic things. I’ll pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell me where they’d rather be. — Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) July 15, 2019

Abraham then incorporated his response into his fundraising efforts, a strategy that comes after recent reports that he is lagging behind Edwards and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, who has used much of his personal wealth to fund his campaign.

When asked by Jim Engster on the radio show for his response to Abraham’s comments, Edwards said it was the first he had heard of them but said they were ‘very, very unfortunate. Louisianans are better than that and hopefully they will demand better than that from their governor.”

After Edwards’ remarks, Rispone tweeted that Edwards was “siding with his America-bashing liberal allies who want open borders, sanctuary cities and socialism.”

State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, the head of the Louisiana Democratic Party, said in a statement on Twitter that Trump’s comments “only [serve] to cultivate hatred.”

“Our diversity and freedom to dissent is part of the strength of our country, and nothing is more American than fighting for a more perfect union,” she said. “If only Louisiana’s Republicans in Congress agreed.”

On the radio show, Edwards expressed a need “to have the most civil political discourse we can we can," saying both sides were to blame for the politically polarized climate.

"I'm concerned if we don't lower the heat, turn down the rhetoric, then it’s going to be impossible for the folks in Washington to govern,” Edwards added.