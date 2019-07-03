Both locations of the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter are extending its adoption discount until the end of July after animal control officers on Monday removed 158 animals of multiple species from a single Terrytown home, according to a press release.

Animal control took the animals — including “57 dogs, six nursing puppies, 83 chickens, two baby chicks, a dove, seven rabbits and a quail” — to the West Bank shelter location, placing the shelter at high capacity, according to Samantha de Castro, a representative from the Jefferson Parish Public Information Office.

De Castro said that while the animals showed no signs of malnourishment, many of them did have matted hair and fecal matter in their fur.

“Once we were in the house, we realized quickly the animals needed to be removed,” said Shannon Neal, chief animal control officer for Jefferson Parish.

The animals rescued from the home will be seen by a veterinarian but due to the ongoing investigation de Castro said the parish cannot say if or when the animals will be put up for adoption. “We still have a road ahead of us before we can get excited about trying to adopt those animals,” she said.

De Castro added that a large-scale rescue impacts an animal shelter significantly, as they are “already under a lot of stress in the summer” with higher numbers of people giving up their pets.

During the month of July, dogs who are more than 26 pounds and cats are $10. Dogs and cats eight years old or older are free.

The discounted adoption fees will be available at the East Bank shelter in Harahan and the West Bank shelter in Harvey. Animals are also available to foster at both locations, and the Jefferson SPCA accepts volunteers and donations.