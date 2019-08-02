The murders of eight women in rural Jennings, Louisiana inspired New Orleans investigative reporter Ethan Brown to write the 2016 book "Murder in the Bayou: Who Killed the Women Known as the Jeff Davis 8?"

Now a five-part documentary series about the case, inspired by Brown's book and with Brown as co-executive producer, is coming to Showtime.

TV Insider describes it as the story of "the unsolved murders of eight women whose bodies were discovered between 2005 and 2009 in the drainage canals and quiet back roads of Jennings, Louisiana," while Brown's book strongly suggests that Jefferson Davis Parish law enforcement officials themselves were tied to the crimes.

The series premieres Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. on Showtime.

Check out the trailer: