Organizers of the fifth annual CURE Violence Peace Fest on Saturday, Nov. 2 seek to reduce gun violence with holistic approaches to what it terms a public health issue and a contagious — yet preventable — epidemic.

The event to raise awareness and promote nonviolent solutions to problems will kick off in Central City at noon with a second line starting at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Claiborne Avenue and proceeding to nearby A.L Davis Park. City officials, including Mayor LaToya Cantrell, will address the crowd.

Sponsored by the New Orleans Department of Health, the nonprofit CURE Violence, previously called CeaseFire New Orleans, seeks to institute youth-centered measures to curb gun violence. It is staffed by community members dubbed “violence interruptors,” who reach out to high-risk populations, schools and neighborhoods. Much of the efforts focus on preventing retaliatory shootings and mediating ongoing conflicts among groups of young people. CURE Violence also works closely with the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center.

Hosted by DJ Wild Wayne, Peace Fest will feature musicians including DJs Jubilee, Poppa and Platinum; brass band music and dancing from the Big 6, To Be Continued Brass Band, the Lady Buckjumpers and the YMO, Insane Hunters and Free Riders Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs. Jayda Hustle, Favor and Keedy Black also perform.

The event also has a resource fair where health care workers will administer flu shots, offer HIV testing and provide counseling and other support services.

Other speakers include New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno, CURE Violence Director David Bocage, Criminal Justice Commissioner Tenisha Stevens, District B City Councilman Jay H. Banks, SHARP Men founder and Executive Director Patrick Young and criminal justice reform advocate Danielle Metz.

The festival is noon until 4 p.m. Attendance is free and food and drinks are provided.