The first of two Democratic presidential debates will air tonight on CNN, and a familiar New Orleans face will be on the panel to chop up the candidates' performance:

Proud to join @CNNPolitics as a @CNN Political Commentator just in time for the #DemDebate. — Mitch Landrieu (@MitchLandrieu) July 30, 2019

+2 Review: In the Shadow of Statues, by Mitch Landrieu “I cannot remember a time when the issue of race was not part of my life or our family’s,” Mitch Landrieu writes in his new memoir of sorts.

Landrieu's name had been discussed as a potential presidential candidate, particularly after the publication of his memoir "In the Shadow of Statues," but in February, he seemed to rule out a run, saying "I never say never, but at this point in time I don’t think I’m going to do it. ... “The field’s getting filled up. I think the Democrats have a lot of great candidates.”

Tonight's debate, broadcast live from Detroit, will begin at 7 p.m. CST and will be moderated by CNN journalists Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.

Ten candidates (selected by lot) will appear: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Maryland U.S. Rep. John Delaney; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Ohio U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan; Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and author Marianne Williamson.

Ten others will participate in a second debate tomorrow night.