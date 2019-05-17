While visiting Louisiana earlier this week, President Donald Trump spoke with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and urged Scalise to jump in the gubernatorial race against Gov. John Bel Edwards, according to a report this afternoon from Axios.

As Trump travelled to southwestern Louisiana on Tuesday with several members of Congress, including Scalise," Axios reports, "the president pulled out polling numbers to show Scalise how popular Trump is in Scalise's home state, according to a source with direct knowledge."

Scalise, who has repeatedly said he's not going to run for the governorship, "politely dismissed the idea," Axios says.

Edwards, a Democrat, will be facing off against U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, along with independent candidate Gary Landrieu. Others may join the race by July 9, which is the deadline for filing.

The gubernatorial primary will be held Oct. 12, with a runoff if necessary Nov. 16.