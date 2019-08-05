Hospitality workers in New Orleans will have access to free health screenings and testings at a launch event tomorrow for the city’s new Healthy Hospitality initiative.

The initiative is an effort by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation (NOTMC) and health care nonprofit 504HealthNet to increase access to health care for hospitality workers.

According to a press release, the effort will involve extended clinic hours and a team that will interact directly with hospitality workers. So far, 17 health care organizations and one hospital system have agreed to participate in the initiative — meaning it would affect more than 60 sites across the city.

A press conference with Cantrell, NOTMC CEO Mark Romig, several City Council members and other health care stakeholders will take place tomorrow at 1 p.m., followed by a community event from 2 to 6 p.m. where hospitality workers will have access to glucose testing, STD testing and blood pressure screenings.

The event will take place at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center on North Rampart Street.